Volkswagen Vento AllStar Launched In India

Volkswagen India announced the commencement of Volksfest 2017, a month long carnival for its existing and prospective customers. Welcoming the festive season and also marking 10 years of Volkswagen in India, the brand introduced 4 limited edition models for its carlines including the Vento AllStar, Polo GT Sport, Ameo and Polo Anniversary Edition. During this period, customers can avail a range of offers, service benefits and gifts across all Volkswagen dealerships in India.

The Volkswagen Vento AllStar edition, based on the brands first Made-In-India model (the standard Vento) will come equipped with Linas alloy wheels, aluminum pedal clusters and suave black and grey interiors, front centre arm-rest with rear AC vents and the AllStar badge. The Vento AllStar has been launched in India, with prices starting at INR 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the special initiatives, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Sales India, said that welcoming the festive season, ‘Volksfest 2017’ will be celebrated with added customer benefits. This year the celebrations are a notch higher with the introduction of the anniversary edition of Polo and Ameo, Vento AllStar and Polo GT Sport thereby offering a variety of options for our customers to choose from. With this they offer a bouquet of added services for their existing customers and welcome new customers to the Volkswagen family.