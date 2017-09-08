Home News Volkswagen Vento AllStar Launched In India
Volkswagen Vento AllStar Launched In India

Volkswagen Vento AllStar Launched In India

By Aditya NadkarniSeptember 8, 2017

Volkswagen India announced the commencement of Volksfest 2017, a month long carnival for its existing and prospective customers. Welcoming the festive season and also marking 10 years of Volkswagen in India, the brand introduced 4 limited edition models for its carlines including the Vento AllStar, Polo GT Sport, Ameo and Polo Anniversary Edition. During this period, customers can avail a range of offers, service benefits and gifts across all Volkswagen dealerships in India.

September 8, 2017-20160818021626_ax2-600x400.jpg

The Volkswagen Vento AllStar edition, based on the brands first Made-In-India model (the standard Vento) will come equipped with Linas alloy wheels, aluminum pedal clusters and suave black and grey interiors, front centre arm-rest with rear AC vents and the AllStar badge. The Vento AllStar has been launched in India, with prices starting at INR 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

September 8, 2017-Volskwagen-Vento-AllStar-edition.jpg

Commenting on the special initiatives, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Sales India, said that welcoming the festive season, ‘Volksfest 2017’ will be celebrated with added customer benefits. This year the celebrations are a notch higher with the introduction of the anniversary edition of Polo and Ameo, Vento AllStar and Polo GT Sport thereby offering a variety of options for our customers to choose from. With this they offer a bouquet of added services for their existing customers and welcome new customers to the Volkswagen family.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

2018 BMW M5 - Image Gallery

Yamaha FZ 25 - Image Gallery

Volkswagen T-Roc Compact Crossover - Image Gallery

iSafe 2017 Road Safety College Championship for Youth - Image Gallery