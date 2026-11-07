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Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Delisted in India: Tayron Takes Over Premium SUV Role

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The curtain appears to have fallen on the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in India. The premium SUV has been removed from Volkswagen India’s official website, pointing towards its likely discontinuation. The company has not issued a formal statement about its exit yet. The Tiguan R-Line was launched in April 2025 as a completely built unit (CBU), and its last listed ex-showroom price was Rs 47.11 lakh.

Why Has Volkswagen Delisted the Tiguan R-Line?

The Tiguan R-Line was a five-seat premium SUV positioned near the top of Volkswagen’s Indian range. Its imported status meant that it was priced close to the larger Tayron R-Line, which is locally assembled.

The Tayron also offers more cabin space and two seating configurations. Volkswagen has further introduced the five-seat Tayron Life at Rs 41.99 lakh, while the Tayron R-Line is priced at Rs 47.74 lakh.

The two SUVs had overlapping price points, although Volkswagen has not confirmed whether this played a role in the Tiguan’s removal.

Engine and Performance

The Tiguan R-Line was powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201bhp and 320Nm of torque. It came with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox and Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.

The SUV also featured adaptive dampers, allowing drivers to select different suspension settings for ride comfort and handling.

Its powertrain specifications are listed below:

SpecificationVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Engine2.0-litre turbo-petrol
Power201bhp
Torque320Nm
Gearbox7-speed DSG
DrivetrainAWD

Features and Safety Equipment

The cabin featured a large 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. The SUV also offered:

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Eight-speaker sound system
  • Wireless mobile charger
  • Three-zone climate control
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Multi-colour ambient lighting
  • Nine airbags and Level 2 ADAS
  • ABS with EBD and electronic stability control
  • Hill descent control and hill start assist
  • ISOFIX child seat mounts and tyre pressure monitoring system

However, the SUV missed out on powered and ventilated front seats.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs Tayron

The Tayron uses the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, seven-speed DSG gearbox and all-wheel-drive setup. However, it offers a larger body and more seating flexibility.

DetailsTiguan R-LineTayron
Engine2.0L turbo-petrol2.0L turbo-petrol
Power201bhp204PS
Torque320Nm320Nm
Gearbox7-speed DSG7-speed DSG
DrivetrainAWDAWD
Seating55 and 7
PriceRs 47.11 lakhRs 41.99-47.74 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom. Tiguan price is its last listed price.

Volkswagen’s SUV Line-up in India

With the Tiguan R-Line delisted, Volkswagen’s Indian SUV range now consists of the Taigun and Tayron.

The Taigun is the brand’s mass-market SUV and gets two turbo-petrol engine options:

  • 1.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 115PS and 178Nm.
  • 1.5-litre turbo-petrol producing 150PS and 250Nm.

Transmission options include a six-speed manual, an eight-speed automatic and a seven-speed DSG, depending on the engine.

The Tayron sits at the premium end of the range. It is locally assembled and offers five-seat and seven-seat versions.

The Tiguan R-Line’s removal marks a change in Volkswagen’s Indian SUV range, with the Tayron now serving buyers looking for a larger premium SUV from the brand.

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