Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Delisted in India: Tayron Takes Over Premium SUV Role

The curtain appears to have fallen on the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in India. The premium SUV has been removed from Volkswagen India’s official website, pointing towards its likely discontinuation. The company has not issued a formal statement about its exit yet. The Tiguan R-Line was launched in April 2025 as a completely built unit (CBU), and its last listed ex-showroom price was Rs 47.11 lakh.
Why Has Volkswagen Delisted the Tiguan R-Line?
The Tiguan R-Line was a five-seat premium SUV positioned near the top of Volkswagen’s Indian range. Its imported status meant that it was priced close to the larger Tayron R-Line, which is locally assembled.
The Tayron also offers more cabin space and two seating configurations. Volkswagen has further introduced the five-seat Tayron Life at Rs 41.99 lakh, while the Tayron R-Line is priced at Rs 47.74 lakh.
The two SUVs had overlapping price points, although Volkswagen has not confirmed whether this played a role in the Tiguan’s removal.
Engine and Performance
The Tiguan R-Line was powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201bhp and 320Nm of torque. It came with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox and Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.
The SUV also featured adaptive dampers, allowing drivers to select different suspension settings for ride comfort and handling.
Its powertrain specifications are listed below:
|Specification
|Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
|Engine
|2.0-litre turbo-petrol
|Power
|201bhp
|Torque
|320Nm
|Gearbox
|7-speed DSG
|Drivetrain
|AWD
Features and Safety Equipment
The cabin featured a large 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. The SUV also offered:
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Eight-speaker sound system
- Wireless mobile charger
- Three-zone climate control
- Panoramic sunroof
- Multi-colour ambient lighting
- Nine airbags and Level 2 ADAS
- ABS with EBD and electronic stability control
- Hill descent control and hill start assist
- ISOFIX child seat mounts and tyre pressure monitoring system
However, the SUV missed out on powered and ventilated front seats.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs Tayron
The Tayron uses the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, seven-speed DSG gearbox and all-wheel-drive setup. However, it offers a larger body and more seating flexibility.
|Details
|Tiguan R-Line
|Tayron
|Engine
|2.0L turbo-petrol
|2.0L turbo-petrol
|Power
|201bhp
|204PS
|Torque
|320Nm
|320Nm
|Gearbox
|7-speed DSG
|7-speed DSG
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Seating
|5
|5 and 7
|Price
|Rs 47.11 lakh
|Rs 41.99-47.74 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom. Tiguan price is its last listed price.
Volkswagen’s SUV Line-up in India
With the Tiguan R-Line delisted, Volkswagen’s Indian SUV range now consists of the Taigun and Tayron.
The Taigun is the brand’s mass-market SUV and gets two turbo-petrol engine options:
- 1.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 115PS and 178Nm.
- 1.5-litre turbo-petrol producing 150PS and 250Nm.
Transmission options include a six-speed manual, an eight-speed automatic and a seven-speed DSG, depending on the engine.
The Tayron sits at the premium end of the range. It is locally assembled and offers five-seat and seven-seat versions.
The Tiguan R-Line’s removal marks a change in Volkswagen’s Indian SUV range, with the Tayron now serving buyers looking for a larger premium SUV from the brand.