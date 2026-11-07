New Renault Duster Strong Hybrid Deliveries Begin in India

With the festive season of Diwali underway, Renault India has officially commenced customer deliveries of the highly anticipated Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160. Following its nationwide launch on October 17, 2026, the automaker marked its milestone first delivery at Renault’s newly inaugurated premium showroom in HITEC City, Hyderabad.
The first unit was handed over to T Krishna Gopal, CEO of Eduzi Academy, by Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Renault Group India. According to company executives, Hyderabad and its surrounding corporate hubs represent a primary volume market for the advanced strong-hybrid SUV.
Renault Duster Hybrid: Variant Distribution and Retail Pricing
The Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 enters the Indian premium utility segment in three distinct trim configurations. The introductory ex-showroom pricing structure is detailed below:
|Variant
|Ex-showroom price
|Evolution
|Rs 16.99 lakh
|Techno
|Rs 18.99 lakh
|Emotion
|Rs 19.49 lakh
These introductory prices are applicable for deliveries completed by December 31, 2026. Customers who hold the Rs 21,000 R Pass have been offered priority deliveries.
Hybrid Powertrain
The mechanical core of the new Duster shifts away from small-capacity turbo units, deploying a highly advanced petrol-electric architecture. The setup combines a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine with two specialized electric motors and a compact 1.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The combined system produces 160PS and works with Renault’s multi-mode automatic transmission.
Here are some key figures of the hybrid SUV:
- Engine: 1.8-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol
- Electric motors: Two
- Battery capacity: 1.4kWh
- Combined power: 160PS
- Claimed mileage: 29km/l
- Claimed driving range: Up to 1,400km
Renault claims that the Duster Hybrid can run in electric mode for up to 80% of city driving under suitable conditions. The battery charges through regenerative braking and the petrol engine, so there is no need to plug the SUV into an external charger.
Renault Opens Its Biggest Hyderabad Showroom
Alongside the start of deliveries, Renault has inaugurated its new’R showroom in HITEC City, Hyderabad. Spread across 7,000 sq ft, the facility has space to display eight vehicles and is the brand’s largest showroom in the city.
This is Renault India’s 30th new’R showroom. The facility has been opened in partnership with VVC Group, which already operates two Renault workshops and two other showrooms in Hyderabad.
The company is also upgrading its dealership network under the new’R format. It plans to upgrade all 73 showrooms across 24 major Indian cities by July 2027. These cities account for nearly half of Renault India’s business, and 30 outlets have already received the new format.
You can check out our comprehensive review of the Duster Hybrid below.