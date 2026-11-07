New Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG Becomes India’s First Sub-4-Metre CNG SUV to Score 5 Stars in Bharat NCAP

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG has officially become India’s first sub-four-metre factory CNG SUV to earn a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. Announcing the crash-test results on November 6, 2026, the vehicle safety organization confirmed that the recently launched CNG version mirrors the flawless five-star safety credentials of the standard petrol and diesel XUV 3XO variants.
During the rigorous evaluation, the XUV 3XO ZNG registered an Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) score of 29.36 out of 32 points and a Child Occupant Protection (COP) score of 45 out of 49 points. The vehicle comes factory-equipped with more than 35 standard safety features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and dedicated ISOFIX child-seat anchors.
Petrol vs CNG: Bharat NCAP Scores
Both versions have received five stars, but there is a difference in their child occupant protection scores.
|Safety assessment
|XUV 3XO Petrol
|XUV 3XO ZNG CNG
|Adult occupant protection
|29.36/32
|29.36/32
|Child occupant protection
|43/49
|45/49
|Bharat NCAP rating
|5 stars
|5 stars
The CNG version has scored two additional points in child occupant protection. The improved score also applies to XUV 3XO vehicles manufactured from VIN MA1NS2NVPS2B98575 onwards. Owners can contact a Mahindra dealership to check their vehicle’s VIN.
Adult Occupant Protection Results
The XUV 3XO ZNG performed well in the frontal and side crash assessments. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the driver’s head, neck, pelvis and thighs received good protection. Chest protection was rated adequate.
The driver’s tibiae received adequate protection on one side and marginal protection on the other. The front passenger received good protection across all assessed body regions.
In the side movable deformable barrier test, the SUV offered good protection to all assessed body regions. It recorded the same level of protection in the side pole impact test.
Child Occupant Protection Results
The SUV scored 45 out of 49 points in this category. Its results include:
- 8 out of 8 points in the frontal crash test for the 18-month-old child dummy.
- 4 out of 4 points in the side crash test for the same dummy.
- Full points in both crash tests for the three-year-old child dummy.
- 24 out of 24 points in the dynamic assessment.
- 12 out of 12 points in the child restraint system installation test.
The vehicle assessment score increased from 7 to 9 points, taking the total score to 45.
Safety Features and CNG Protection
Mahindra offers more than 35 standard safety features with the XUV 3XO ZNG. These include:
- Six airbags
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- ISOFIX child-seat mounts
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Reversing camera
- Integrated CNG leak detection system
The CNG system can detect a gas leak and automatically switch the engine to petrol mode.
Engine, Mileage and Boot Space
The XUV 3XO ZNG uses a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG system. It produces 82kW of power and 200Nm of torque in both petrol and CNG modes. Mahindra claims a fuel efficiency of 24.7km/kg.
The SUV gets an underfloor twin-cylinder CNG setup, which helps retain 270 litres of usable boot space. It also retains the spare wheel underneath the vehicle.
The five-star result gives the XUV 3XO ZNG strong safety credentials in the compact CNG SUV segment. Its scores also show that the CNG version has delivered the same adult occupant protection score as the petrol model.