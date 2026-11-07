Mahindra Is All Set for a Massive Showdown Next Year: Three New Models Expected by June 2027

Mahindra is all set for a massive showdown next year! The homegrown carmaker has confirmed plans to launch five new vehicles in the first half of 2027, bringing fresh products across SUVs, electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. Three of these launches are expected to be new passenger vehicles: the production version of the Vision S, the BE 07 electric SUV and the Scorpio Lifestyler pickup. The company has also lined up an update to an existing model and a new light commercial vehicle.
The announcement was made by Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO of Mahindra’s Auto and Farm sectors, during the company’s Q2 FY27 results briefing. While Mahindra has not revealed the names of all five products, the three upcoming models have already been seen in concept form or during road testing.
Mahindra Vision S
The production version of the Vision S is expected to be Mahindra’s first model based on its new NU_IQ platform. The concept was shown in August 2025, and test vehicles have since been spotted on Indian roads. The SUV is expected to arrive by the first quarter of 2027.
Vision S will be a sub-four-metre SUV and is likely to sit above the XUV 3XO in Mahindra’s range. The NU_IQ platform supports petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric powertrains, although the engine options for the first production model are yet to be confirmed.
Spy images and the design patent point to a boxy shape, an upright front, squared wheel arches, short overhangs and muscular body panels. Other details seen on test vehicles include flush-fitting door handles, a panoramic sunroof and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.
Expected features include:
- Ventilated front seats
- Wireless phone charging
- A 360-degree camera
- Level 2 ADAS
- A large touchscreen and digital driver display
The production cabin could also get a two-spoke steering wheel and a touchscreen similar to the unit used in the Thar range. Mahindra has not confirmed the final equipment list.
Mahindra BE 07
The second expected launch is the BE 07 electric SUV. It will join Mahindra’s INGLO-based electric range, which currently includes the BE 6, XEV 9e and XEV 9S. The BE 07 is expected to reach showrooms in the first quarter of 2027.
Test vehicles have given a few clues about its design and cabin. The SUV is expected to have a sharp profile, frameless doors and pop-out flush door handles. Spy shots have also shown a triple-screen dashboard layout.
The BE 07 could use the 59kWh and 79kWh battery packs offered with the BE 6. These options are yet to be confirmed for the production model. Other expected equipment includes:
- Ventilated seats and multi-colour ambient lighting
- A digital inside rear-view mirror
- A premium audio system
- Automatic parking assistance
- Level 2+ ADAS
- Adrenox connected-car features
The BE 07 is expected to compete with electric SUVs such as the Tata Harrier EV, BYD Atto 3 and VinFast VF7.
Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler
The third model is the Scorpio Lifestyler, a lifestyle pickup based on the Global Pik Up concept revealed in 2023. The brand showcased the pickup’s production version in August. It shares its ladder-frame platform with the Scorpio N and has been spotted testing in India as well as overseas markets.
Mahindra has confirmed that the pickup will cost less than Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom) at launch. It is expected to arrive by June 2027. The company also plans to sell it in international markets.
The Lifestyler is expected to use powertrain options related to the Scorpio N. These could include the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines, with manual and automatic gearbox options. Four-wheel drive could also be offered, although final specifications have not been announced.
Its separate cargo bed, upright front design and rugged body-on-frame construction will set it apart from Mahindra’s regular SUVs.
What’s More? Two Other Launches Planned
Mahindra’s first-half 2027 schedule includes two more products apart from these three passenger vehicles. The company has confirmed an update to an existing model, but has not named the vehicle or shared details about the changes.
A new light commercial vehicle is also planned for launch by June 2027. Mahindra has not revealed its name or specifications yet.
Mahindra to Increase Production Capacity
Mahindra is also preparing its factories for the new models. The company’s combined monthly production capacity for SUVs and EVs stood at around 68,000 units in September 2026. It plans to raise this to 82,000 units by the end of FY27, including capacity for 70,000 ICE SUVs and 12,000 electric vehicles.
The Chakan plant is expected to receive an additional 10,000 units of monthly capacity for NU_IQ-based models. This could take the company’s total capacity to around 92,000 units per month by March 2028.
Mahindra is developing a new manufacturing facility in Nagpur as well. The first phase is planned to add capacity for 20,000 vehicles per month by September 2029, followed by another 20,000 units by September 2030.