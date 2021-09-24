Volkswagen Taigun Variants Explained In Detail

Volkswagen has finally launched the Taigun at ₹10.50 lakh. The Taigun comes in 7 variants and 4 engine/transmission combinations. It also gets 5 colour options namely Carbon steel grey, Candy white, Reflex silver, Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red. The Taigun range is divided into two lines which are the dynamic line and the performance line. Let’s break it down to understand each variant:

Dynamic Line

The Dynamic Line of the Taigun comes equipped with the turbocharged 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI engine which produces 115ps and 178nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard and there is also an option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Comfortline

The exterior of the Comfortline gets a signature trapezoidal chrome wing in the front, upper chrome strip on the grille, front and rear silver skid plate, halogen headlamps with DRLs, black functional roof rails, LED turn indicators on ORVMS, 16-inch steel wheels and infinity LED tail lamps. The interior features a dual-tone dashboard with 3D décor, rear A/C vents, fabric upholstery, driver side footrest, folding rear seats, front centre sliding armrest with storage box, LED lighting for door panel switches and reading lamps and luggage compartment lights. In terms of safety, it comes loaded with ABS, EBD, ESC, multi-collision braking, brake disc wiping, brake assist, anti-slip regulation, electronic differential lock, dual airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, adjustable headrests for all passengers, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child mounts and remote central locking. In terms of features, you get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6 speakers, Bluetooth, USB, wired android auto and apple car play, 12V port, steering mounted audio and telephony controls, power windows, manual A/C, basic MID, bottle holder with easy mat and electrically adjustable ORVMS. The Comfortline 1.0 TSI manual is priced at ₹10.50 lakhs.

Highline

In addition to the features in Comfortline, the Highline comes with a chrome strip on the lower grille, silver roof rails, 16-inch alloy wheels, grey satin and gloss black inserts in the interiors, 60:40 split seats, rear center armrest with cupholders, ambient lighting, rear parcel tray, height-adjustable driver seat, reverse parking camera, rear wiper/washer and defogger, front fog lamps with cornering function, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless android auto and apple car play, wireless mobile charging, shark fin antenna, valet mode, integrated apps, front and rear dual USB-C type ports, MYVolkswagen Connected car technology, cooled glovebox, electrically folding outside rearview mirrors and touch-enabled automatic climate control. Additionally, automatic variants also get hill start assist and paddle shifters. The Highline1.0 TSI manual and automatic are priced at ₹12.80 lakhs and ₹14.10 lakhs respectively.

Topline

Over the Highline, the Topline adds a 3D chrome step grille, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, chrome door handles, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather seats, 6 airbags, hill start assist( for manual as well), tire deflation warning, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, electric sunroof, 8-inch virtual cockpit display, and ventilated seats. The Topline 1.0 TSI manual and automatic are priced at ₹14.57 lakhs and ₹15.91 lakhs respectively.

Performance Line

The Performance line comes with the more powerful turbocharged 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI engine which produces 150ps and 250nm of torque. It comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG. The engine also features active cylinder technology and an idle start/stop system.

GT

The GT gets GT branding on the front grille, the rear, front fenders and on the partial leatherette seats. It also gets a centre leatherette armrest, red ambient lighting, GT welcome message on the infotainment system, grey or red glossy and carbon pattern inserts, leatherette and fabric upholstery and hill-start assist. The rest of the features in the GT are exactly the same as the Highline variant from the dynamic line. The GT 1.5 TSI manual variant costs ₹15 lakhs.

GT Plus

Over the GT, the GT plus adds paddle shifters, aluminium pedals, red-painted front brake callipers, dual-tone exterior with carbon steel grey roof and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rest of the features in GT Plus are exactly the same as the Topline in the dynamic range except that it misses out on ventilated seats. The GT plus 1.5 TSI DSG variant costs ₹17.50 lakhs.