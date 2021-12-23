Volkswagen Taigun Receives A Minor Price Hike

Volkswagen Taigun has sort of turned things around for the German carmaker in India. Last we checked, it had already garnered 18,000 bookings. Volkswagen has now rolled out a minor price hike of ₹5,200 for the Taigun. With the price hike, the Taigun range is now priced between ₹10.54 lakh to ₹17.54 lakh. The price hike is quite minor when compared to its sibling Kushaq which received a significant price hike of ₹30,000.

VW Taigun: Design

The Taigun features a typically understated design like other Volkswagens. The front features an upright face with a chrome grille featuring horizontal slats. The headlights are LED projector units with LED DRLs. The front bumpers get extensive chrome treatment and a silver skid plate.

The side features 16-inch steel wheels and 16 inch or 17-inch alloy wheels depending on the variant. The rear features LED taillamps and a horizontal ‘infinity’ LED element running across the boot. Other details include shark fin antenna and silver roof rails. The interior is again understated with minimal cuts and creases.

Interior

The dashboard features a dual-tone theme of black and white. The dashboard features red ambient lighting to liven things up. If you choose the Cherry red exterior color, the dashboard will be colored in red. The seats come in leatherette upholstery depending on the variant and also come with a ventilation function.

It gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6 speakers and wireless smartphone connectivity. Top-end variants will also get an 8-inch virtual cockpit. Other features include wireless charging, cooled glovebox, USB C type charging ports, rear A/C vents, electrically foldable mirrors, automatic climate control with touch-sensitive controls, and Volkswagen’s new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. In terms of practicality, it gets 60:40 split seats and 385 liters of boot space.

Specs

The Taigun features two petrol engines and no diesel engine. The entry-level engine is a turbocharged 1.0-liter 3-cylinder TSI engine that produces 115ps and 178nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The second engine option is a turbocharged 1.5 liter 4-cylinder TSI engine which produces 150ps and 250nm of torque. The Volkswagen Taigun is available in 5 colors namely Carbon steel grey, Candy white, Reflex silver, Curcuma Yellow, and Wild Cherry Red. The Taigun comes in 7 variants.