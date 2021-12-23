Mulliner Bacalar Is The Rarest Two-Door Modern Bentley!

Mulliner is the oldest coachbuilder in the world. A British company started by the Mulliner family, whose roots can be traced back to carriers and saddlers from the 16th century. The actual company was started in the later parts of the 19th century. Fast forward to the 21st century and Mulliner is now a subsidiary of Bentley and has created some of the most exclusive cars that we have ever seen. Today, the all-new Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is one such bespoke entity from under the Bentley Mulliner Coachbuilding division.

This two-door, two-seat, open-top Grand Tourer is a combination of luxury and performance wrapped together in the form of this limited-edition model. Only 12 Bentley Mulliner Bacalars will go into production, guaranteeing the exclusivity of this vehicle.

Design

The exteriors have a very aggressive look, and yet they uphold the sophistication and grandeur that exemplify Bentley. The signature front grille and headlights still find their way into the edgy and sculpted bumper of the Bacalar. While the front stands for luxury the rear stands for sport.

The extended rear end coupled with the horizontal lights and twin exhaust outlets give the car a sporty appeal. The slim contours and the gloss black inlay on the rear add to the overall dynamic of the car. Moreover, the 22-inch tri-finish wheels enhance the look of the car.

Interior

The cabin of this car is class apart. It gets a wraparound cockpit design. The design flows from a steeply angled centre console into the dashboard, which gets a dual-tone finish. The gloss black from the dash and the centre console further enhance the analogue gauges and the body-coloured inserts.

It also gets special digital instrumentation and a unique key to enhance the luxurious feel of the cabin. The seats are stitched in leather, and the customer can choose from a variety of fabrics such as; Riverwood, British wool, Dark Bronze, and Midnight Black Titanium. It needed 148,199 individual stitches to embroider the unique Bacalar quilt on each seat. Behind the seats, we get to see two separate semi-enclosed luggage compartments. These ‘pods’ envelop the two seats and give the car its true two-seater cabin.

The Bacalar offers a high degree of customization so that every car is bespoke. The 12 Bacalars will be uniquely specified in collaboration with individual customers.

Performance

The performance and sporty nature of the Bacalar are made possible thanks to the sweet 6.0L W12 engine as seen on the Continental GT.

Under the hood of the GT, this engine produces 650HP and 900Nm of torque. Such astounding figures are good to shoot the Continental GT from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.6 seconds and the car can achieve a top speed of 335Kmph. We expect to see a similar if not better performance from the Bacalar.

