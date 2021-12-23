Is Ultraviolette Carving An ADV Out Of F77?

Ultraviolette is a Bangalore-based startup company that unveiled its product F77 back in 2019. But due to the pandemic, official launch got delayed. According to the latest reports, F77 is about to hit the road in March 2022. Ultraviolette stayed low and worked on their motor as well as the battery pack. Recently the company posted a video showing a rider riding F77 with knobby tires which gives us an idea about their next project.

What can we expect?

At the current moment, we think Ultraviolette might be working on an electric ADV as we have seen in the video as the rider hit trails on F77 which has knobby tires.

The current F77 with its sporty stance won’t make a good ADV so we can expect a new chassis that can take a heavy beating on rough terrain with a suspension setup that is capable of off-roading. We expect the bike maker to make some changes to the F77’s console and plonk in features like navigation. The current battery pack of F77 offers 150km of range while there can be another battery pack with more range to go with the ADV bike. There is no official statement from Ultraviolette about their new bike and this is just speculation.

Taking about the Ultraviolette F77

The F77 is a high-tech, high-performance motorcycle built with principles used in the aviation industry. With an acceleration of 0-60 in 2.9 seconds, top speed of 140 kmph, and a range of 150 km on a single charge, the F77 is a smart and connected electric motorcycle that comes with remote diagnostics over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, bike tracking, ride diagnostics and a whole lot of other features

Spread over 70,000 square feet, the facility located in the vicinity of Electronics City will manufacture 15,000 Electric Motorcycles in the first year, and will rapidly scale up to an annual capacity of 120,000 units. Ultraviolette will also provide job opportunities to local communities within the region, with over 500 employees being trained on electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly over the next 5 years.

With F77 about to hit the road and with companies’ new manufacturing plants all set up, we can expect new products soon from Ultraviolette.