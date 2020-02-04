Volkswagen Taigun Is The First Compact SUV Under The India 2.0 project
The Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV is the first product under the Group’s India 2.0 project based on the MQB A0 IN platform. The ‘made-for-India’ compact SUV is a perfect amalgamation of style, practicality, and sophistication aptly suiting the needs of the modern Indian consumer. The world premiere of the compact SUV is part of Volkswagen’s SUV offensive strategy announced for India, Mumbai – Volkswagen, Europe’s largest car manufacturer today hosted the world premiere of its ‘Compact SUV’, the first product under the India 2.0 project. The carline is developed on the indigenized version (MQB A0 IN) of Volkswagen Group’s globally renowned MQB (modular transverse matrix) platform. This ‘made-for-India’ new model is a perfect amalgamation of style, practicality, sophistication aptly suiting the needs of the modern Indian consumer.
Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board
of Management of the Volkswagen
brand responsible for Sales, Marketing
and After-Sales said, “Today, we present
the next big step for Volkswagen in India.
The compact SUV is specially designed
for this market keeping in mind the
needs of the aspirational Indian
customer. We’re confident that this
the product offers a perfect combination of
sportiness and sophistication, making it the right choice for our valued Indian
customers.”
The carline is young, refreshing and vibrant, catering to the modern Indian customer.
The tall figure of the carline indicates the high ground clearance that would be suitable
to drive on Indian roads. The striking front end highlights the vehicle’s affiliation with
the brand’s SUV family while also emphasizing the individuality of the new model. The
long-wheelbase makes it’s spacious for occupants in the rear seats – a major advantage
of the MQB A0 IN platform. The carline reflects a seamless integration of design
proportions that depict the true Volkswagen style. Furthermore, the sporty & bolder
appeal would resonate with the young urban customer. It is in fact, an ideal
companion, for any customer with an active lifestyle.
Further, Jürgen Stackmann added, “India continues to remain an important market for
Volkswagen. As a Group, we’re investing € 1 billion in the Indian market, which
reiterates our commitment to this region. World over, SUVs are gaining popularity among our customers, which is why we are introducing Volkswagen’s SUV offensive in
India, this year.”
Commenting at the World Premiere of the compact SUV, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director,
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The product truly represents Volkswagen’s
global SUV portfolio made specifically for the Indian market. The exterior and interior
design language is created keeping in mind the needs of the aspirational Indian
customers. We are quite confident that the compact SUV will be a top contender for a
prospective customer. With this world premiere, we’re optimistic about tactfully
driving our India strategy and realizing our vision to become a sustainable brand with a
3% market share.”
For Volkswagen, safety has always been of paramount importance and hence, the
compact SUV will come equipped with all essential safety features. The carline will
come equipped with industry set standards of safety like all Volkswagen cars. Thus,
resulting in class-leading ride quality, handling, and high-speed stability.
With the premiere of Volkswagen’s compact SUV, the brand is moving forward with its
SUV offensive strategy. It is expanding its India SUV portfolio and the market will
experience Volkswagen’s SUV portfolio beginning H1 2020.