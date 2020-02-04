Volkswagen Taigun Is The First Compact SUV Under The India 2.0 project

The Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV is the first product under the Group’s India 2.0 project based on the MQB A0 IN platform. The ‘made-for-India’ compact SUV is a perfect amalgamation of style, practicality, and sophistication aptly suiting the needs of the modern Indian consumer. The world premiere of the compact SUV is part of Volkswagen’s SUV offensive strategy announced for India, Mumbai – Volkswagen, Europe’s largest car manufacturer today hosted the world premiere of its ‘Compact SUV’, the first product under the India 2.0 project. The carline is developed on the indigenized version (MQB A0 IN) of Volkswagen Group’s globally renowned MQB (modular transverse matrix) platform. This ‘made-for-India’ new model is a perfect amalgamation of style, practicality, sophistication aptly suiting the needs of the modern Indian consumer.

Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board

of Management of the Volkswagen

brand responsible for Sales, Marketing

and After-Sales said, “Today, we present

the next big step for Volkswagen in India.

The compact SUV is specially designed

for this market keeping in mind the

needs of the aspirational Indian

customer. We’re confident that this

the product offers a perfect combination of

sportiness and sophistication, making it the right choice for our valued Indian

customers.”

The carline is young, refreshing and vibrant, catering to the modern Indian customer.

The tall figure of the carline indicates the high ground clearance that would be suitable

to drive on Indian roads. The striking front end highlights the vehicle’s affiliation with

the brand’s SUV family while also emphasizing the individuality of the new model. The

long-wheelbase makes it’s spacious for occupants in the rear seats – a major advantage

of the MQB A0 IN platform. The carline reflects a seamless integration of design

proportions that depict the true Volkswagen style. Furthermore, the sporty & bolder

appeal would resonate with the young urban customer. It is in fact, an ideal

companion, for any customer with an active lifestyle.

Further, Jürgen Stackmann added, “India continues to remain an important market for

Volkswagen. As a Group, we’re investing € 1 billion in the Indian market, which

reiterates our commitment to this region. World over, SUVs are gaining popularity among our customers, which is why we are introducing Volkswagen’s SUV offensive in

India, this year.”

Commenting at the World Premiere of the compact SUV, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director,

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The product truly represents Volkswagen’s

global SUV portfolio made specifically for the Indian market. The exterior and interior

design language is created keeping in mind the needs of the aspirational Indian

customers. We are quite confident that the compact SUV will be a top contender for a

prospective customer. With this world premiere, we’re optimistic about tactfully

driving our India strategy and realizing our vision to become a sustainable brand with a

3% market share.”

For Volkswagen, safety has always been of paramount importance and hence, the

compact SUV will come equipped with all essential safety features. The carline will

come equipped with industry set standards of safety like all Volkswagen cars. Thus,

resulting in class-leading ride quality, handling, and high-speed stability.

With the premiere of Volkswagen’s compact SUV, the brand is moving forward with its

SUV offensive strategy. It is expanding its India SUV portfolio and the market will

experience Volkswagen’s SUV portfolio beginning H1 2020.