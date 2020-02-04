ŠKODA Vision IN Unveiled ahead of Auto Expo 2020

ŠKODA has continued to evolve its brand-typical design for the VISION IN and, by showcasing it in New Delhi, is giving a concrete preview of the design language for a new, mid-size family model. The Czech car manufacturer will proceed with its SUV campaign in the rapidly growing Indian market by launching the production version of the VISION IN in early 2021. It will be the first production model to use the new, localized MQB-A0-IN platform. The VISION IN offers an optimum amount of space, perfectly combined with the highest degree of versatility and state-of-the-art technologies. The 4,256-mm-long concept study has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm and is powered by a 1.5 TSI petrol engine that delivers 110 kW (150 PS). Its elongated lines and long wheelbase make the mid-size SUV concept study appear larger and, alongside the large bonnet and 19-inch (48.26-cm) alloy wheels, bring out the extroverted and incredibly rugged exterior design of the ŠKODA VISION IN. The VISION IN is clearly identifiable as a member of the ŠKODA SUV family thanks to the partially illuminated crystalline elements in the LED headlights and tail lights as well as on the grille and the striking light strip at the rear. Its bright orange metallic exterior color conveys a zest for life and creativity. Modern technologies, Indian heritage, and vegan materials.

In the interior of the VISION IN, ŠKODA has combined state-of-the-art technologies and innovative vegan materials with traditional Indian design and Bohemian crystal glass art. The decorative trim on the dashboard has drawn inspiration from Kalamkari, an Indian textile printing technique that uses hand-carved wooden stamps to print traditional fabric patterns. The interior also makes use of rhubarb leather, innovative organic leather, as well as oak leather and the leather alternative made from waste pineapple leaves, Piñatex, for the seat covers, for example. The roof lining is made of recycled plastic fibers, whilst the decorative strips are made of genuine crystal. A crystalline assistant in the center of the dashboard acts as a bridge to the digital world, as do the free-standing central display with a 12.3-inch (31.24-cm) screen, the individually customizable Virtual Cockpit, and shift-by-wire technology for the 7-speed DSG. Other new ŠKODA models for the Indian market.

Alongside the KAROQ featuring a 1.5 TSI engine with a power output of 110 kW (150 PS) as a newcomer to the Indian market, ŠKODA is also showcasing a SUPERB L&K and a KODIAQ L&K, each fitted with a 2.0 TSI delivering 140 kW (190 PS), at the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. The sporty OCTAVIA RS 245 producing 180 kW (245 PS), the RAPID 1.0 TSI in the MONTE CARLO trim level and Matte Concept, as well as a 2.0 TDI SUPERB SPORTLINE outputting 140 kW (190 PS), round off the ŠKODA models on display at the exhibition. In addition to current models, ŠKODA will also exhibit a 1948 ŠKODA SUPERB OHV at its stand. The vehicle equipped with bodywork manufactured in the Kvasiny plant has been lovingly restored over the last three years.

ŠKODA AUTO is responsible for leading Volkswagen Group’s model campaign in India Since mid-2018, ŠKODA has been heading the INDIA 2.0 project and has thereby also been responsible for Volkswagen Group’s model campaign in India. In order to strengthen its position in this important growth market for the long term, Volkswagen Group is investing a total of one billion euros in the project,

250 million euros of which will go into research and development. ŠKODA and Volkswagen are seeking to achieve a combined market share of five percent by 2025, depending on market and segment development. ŠKODA and Volkswagen’s upcoming volume models for the Indian market are based on the locally developed and produced MQB-A0-IN platform. Models developed for India to be based on market-specific MQB-A0-IN platform

ŠKODA has developed the MQB-A0-IN platform specifically with a regional focus, ensuring that it already fulfills the upcoming, stricter safety and emission requirements for new vehicles on the Indian market. The platform will be the basis for all future ŠKODA and Volkswagen brand models developed in the region. ŠKODA will also be assessing the possibility of exporting cars manufactured in India to other countries. The ŠKODA VISION IN concept study, being unveiled at the New Delhi motor show, is the first vehicle based on this platform.