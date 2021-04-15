Volkswagen Taigun Interiors Revealed In Rendered Images: Here’s All You Need To Know!

Volkswagen recently unveiled its highly anticipated Taigun in its production guise in India. Needless to say, the Taigun is going to be a very important vehicle for the manufacturer, given how popular SUVs have become in our market. We did get to spend some time with the Taigun but VW remained tight-lipped about its interiors and features but recently, the carmaker released the rendered images of Taigun’s cabin. The best thing is that the interiors bear a heavy resemblance with the Taigun concept model.

More details

One of the biggest highlights of the cabin is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As expected from the carmaker, the cabin has a rather clean and minimalistic appeal to it. The infotainment system is also well-integrated into the dashboard instead of the floating unit that is seen in Skoda Kushaq. The infotainment screen is also going to benefit from My Volkswagen connect app that could access the connected car features. Another key feature in the interior is the digital instrument cluster (Virtual Cockpit), something its sibling the Skoda Kushaq misses out on. The vehicle will also get Type C and regular USB charging ports for the better convenience of the occupants. Moreover, you get a multi-function leather sport steering wheel along with an electric sunroof. Now, coming to the safety features, the Volkswagen Taigun will get up to 6 airbags, ESC, 3 headrests at rear, 3-point seat belts, ISOFIX and adjustable headrest for all the occupants. In addition, you get rear park distance control along with bits like Hill-hold control and tyre pressure deflation warning system.

Powertrain options

In terms of the mechanicals, the Taigun draws power from a choice of 2 turbo-petrol engine. Firstly, a 1.0L, 3cyl turbo-petrol TSI engine that will deliver 115PS of peak power and 175Nm of peak torque which also does duties on the polo, rapid and the Vento, and will be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter unit. Secondly, a 1.5L, 4cyl TSI turbo petrol engine that puts out 150PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque, which also sits under the hood of the T-Roc.

This is mated to a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox as standard. Both these engines also sit under the hood of the Skoda Kushaq.