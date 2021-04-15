India-Bound Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Breaks Cover

After sending out a series of teasers and design sketches our way, Skoda finally unveiled the Kodiaq in India. SUVs are the most popular breed of vehicles currently and to cash on their popularity, Skoda has given the Kodiaq a much needed mid-life update. The facelifted model makes do with redesigned appearance, new technology inside the cabin and a new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine for the RS trim. Talking about the variants, the Kodiaq will be available in Active, Ambition and Style trim levels, as well as in L&K, Sprotline and RS.

More details

When it comes to the SUV’s overall appearance and design language, it is pretty evident that it follows Skoda’s latest design philosophy which also makes an appearance in its portfolio.

Looks

When it comes to its front fascia, there’s a redesigned hood and the headlights are slimmer than before and use matrix LED technology which is offered as optional. The changes help it make a bit more aerodynamically advanced than before courtesy of the new bumpers and installing a new roof-mounted spoiler. Skoda has also added new alloy wheels up to 20 inches to the Kodiaq range of options. The L&K and Sportline variants get slightly different trimming – the former gets more chrome while the latter has blacked-out elements.

The Kodiaq RS features a gloss black grille, black window frames and roof rails, and a new bespoke front bumper.

Updated cabin

Inside the cabin, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq gets new decorative strips along with contrasting stitching on the dashboard and door panels. The SUV can accommodate up to seven people with an optional fold-out third row of seats. Ventilated seats including a massage function are available as an option for the driver and front passenger.

There’s an updated Canton sound system with ten speakers on offer with a trunk-mounted subwoofer. Taking centre stage is the latest 9.2-inch touchscreen and a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Powertrain options

The top-of-the-line Skoda Kodiaq RS variant comes equipped with a new 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 245PS of power, which is 5PS more powerful than the predecessor biturbo diesel. This engine is more than 60kg lighter than the TDI engine.

The two other petrol engine options include a 150PS, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and a 190bhp, 2.0-litre TSI engine. The SUV also gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which offers two states of tunes – 150PS and 200PS.