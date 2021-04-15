2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Unveiled; Gets A Special Steve McQueen Edition

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 isn’t just another motorcycle pretending to be a Scrambler with its knobby tyres and minimalistic design approach. It is a true-blue Scrambler that can do some serious off-roading and recently, Triumph unveiled the 2021 iteration of the same. The motorcycle continues to be offered in two trims: XC and XE but for MY2021, Triumph has also rolled out a special Steve McQueen Edition. If you aren’t familiar with the name, Steve McQueen was lovingly known as the ‘King Of Cool’. The Hollywood actor was the leading protagonist in many movies based around automobiles.

More details

While the company hasn’t shared an exact launch timeline of both motorbikes for the Indian market, they are expected to arrive in the country soon.

Specs and features

The Scrambler 1200 has remained exactly the same, at least when it comes to the visual aspect of it but to make it BS6/Euro5-compliant, Triumph had to tinker around the engine a little bit. It is powered by the same 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled and churns out 88 bhp at 7,250 rpm while peak torque output is rated at 110 Nm which comes in at just 4,500 rpm.

The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox. In term of electronics, the Scrambler 1200 gets Triumph’s latest generation of ride-by-wire technology along with six riding modes that are – road, rain, sport, off-road, off-road pro (only on the XE variant) and a rider configurable mode. Then you also have ABS, cornering ABS, cornering traction control and cruise control as well.

The bike uses 45 mm fully adjustable Showa inverted forks and fully adjustable twin-spring Ohlins rear suspension units with piggyback reservoirs. To take on the uncharted terrains, this Scrambler has 200 mm front and rear-wheel travel. The braking duties are tended to by Brembo M50 radial monoblock callipers with twin 320 mm front and single 255 mm rear disc brakes.

The 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and XE come equipped with a full-colour TFT instrument cluster. The screen angle can be adjusted as per the rider’s requirements. Customers can also opt for the optional MyTriumph connectivity system.

Steve McQueen edition

Coming to the Steve McQueen edition now, it receives Steve McQueen branding on the tank and handlebar clamp, and a custom green colour scheme. Custom accessories that come fitted with the special edition include a competition green fuel tank, brushed foil knee pads, gold lining, gold logos, a Monza fuel-filler cap and a brushed stainless steel tank strap. The Steve McQueen Edition comes fitted with engine protection dresser bars, which add another layer of ruggedness.

Fabricated from stainless steel tubing, these have an electro-polished finish and offer additional protection to the clutch and alternator covers. With just 1,000 Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition models available worldwide, each bike is individually numbered on the billet-machined handlebar clamp, which also features a laser etched Steve McQueen signature.