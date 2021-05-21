Volkswagen India Announces Free Service And Warranty Extension For Its Customers

Volkswagen has become the latest carmaker to announce free service and warranty extension. The carmaker has extended the service periods by two months, until June 30. The extension of these services have been necessitated by lockdown enforced in several states across the country as Covid-19 crisis continues to loom large in its second wave since April.

More details

Volkswagen said it is taking several measures to back its customers, as well as dealers and employees in India, due to the current Covid-19 situation. The extended comprehensive service assistance that the carmaker will offer till June 30 includes warranty, extended warranty, RSA and service value packages for its customers.

Official statement

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Keeping in mind these unprecedented times, we have announced an extension to all our comprehensive services and warranties until 30 June 2021. As a customer centric brand, we prioritize the safety of our customers and our extended service support package is an assurance that all services will be provided as applicable. We understand customer’s requirements and through these initiatives, we aim to provide a peace of mind ownership experience to all our valued customers.”

Volkswagen says that all customers whose car services were due and missed during the period between April 1 and May 31, 2021, can avail the extended service support till June 30 this year. Customers can also purchase extended warranty till the end of June. Meanwhile, customers who already have availed warranty extension that was set to expire between April 15 and May 31 2021, could report to our authorised workshops till June 30 for any repairs. All customers with valid service value package can avail the same at no extra cost.

Volkswagen India says it will communicate closely with customers and they can visit any authorised VW workshop across India to service or repair their cars, once the lockdown is lifted.