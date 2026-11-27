The Honda SP160 and Honda Shine100 serve two very different kinds of buyers. The SP160 is a larger, more powerful premium commuter with a 162.71cc engine, 5-speed gearbox and connected TFT display. The Shine100 is a lightweight 98.98cc commuter designed around simple daily travel, low purchase cost and easy handling.
The better bike depends on your commute. The Shine100 suits short city trips and cost-focused riding, while the Honda SP160 makes more sense for longer distances, pillion use and stronger performance.
How do the Honda SP160 and Shine100 compare?
The difference in engine size is large enough to change how each motorcycle feels. The SP160 makes almost twice the power of the Shine100 and also offers more torque, an extra gear and a larger chassis.
|Specification
|Honda SP160
|Honda Shine100
|Engine
|162.71cc, single-cylinder
|98.98cc, single-cylinder
|Maximum power
|9.7 kW at 7,500 rpm
|5.43 kW at 7,500 rpm
|Maximum torque
|14.8 Nm at 5,250 rpm
|8.04 Nm at 5,000 rpm
|Gearbox
|5-speed
|4-speed
|Kerb weight
|138-140 kg, variant-dependent
|99 kg
|Seat height
|796 mm
|786 mm
|Ground clearance
|177 mm
|168 mm
|Fuel tank
|12 litres
|9 litres on the standard version
|Front brake
|Disc
|Drum
|Core character
|Premium commuter
|Lightweight economy commuter
The SP160 offers much stronger performance, but the Shine100 is about 39-41 kg lighter. That weight difference matters every time you move the bike through traffic or into a parking space.
Which bike is easier for daily city commuting?
For short, crowded urban commutes, the Shine100 is easier to manage.
Its 99 kg kerb weight is one of its biggest strengths. It takes less effort to push, reverse or turn tightly, and the 786 mm seat height makes it approachable for a wide range of riders.
The 98.98cc engine produces 5.43 kW and 8.04 Nm, which is enough for routine city speeds and local travel. The 4-speed gearbox also keeps the riding experience simple.
The SP160 is heavier, but it gives the rider more performance reserve. Its 14.8 Nm torque is useful when carrying a pillion, climbing flyovers or accelerating into faster-moving traffic. Riders who spend part of their commute on wider arterial roads may appreciate that extra ability.
When does the SP160 justify the higher price?
The SP160 makes more sense when your commute extends beyond basic point-to-point travel.
Its 162.71cc engine produces 9.7 kW, equivalent to about 13.2 PS, and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. That makes highway merging, overtaking and maintaining higher cruising speeds easier than on the Shine100.
The current SP160 also adds a 4.2-inch TFT display, Honda RoadSync connectivity, navigation, call and SMS alerts, USB Type-C charging and an LED headlamp. These features matter more to riders who travel farther or use connected functions regularly.
Is the Shine100 too basic for everyday use?
Not if simplicity is the goal.
The Shine100 uses a lightweight diamond-type frame, telescopic front suspension, twin rear shock absorbers and drum brakes at both ends with Combined Braking System. Honda also includes a side-stand engine inhibitor and a long single-piece seat.
Its limitation is performance rather than usability. Overtaking, steep climbs and faster roads require more planning, especially with a pillion. For predictable city routes, that trade-off can be acceptable because the bike remains light and uncomplicated.
Which bike is better for longer rides?
The SP160 has the clearer advantage.
Its 12-litre fuel tank, 5-speed gearbox, 14.8 Nm torque and monoshock rear suspension make it better suited to longer commutes and occasional highway use. The 796 mm seat height remains manageable, while the long single-piece seat supports rider and pillion comfort.
The Shine100 can handle longer trips occasionally, but its smaller engine is better suited to steady speeds. The 9-litre standard fuel tank and lower performance mean it is not designed around sustained highway use.
If your weekly riding regularly includes 40-60 km days, faster roads or frequent pillion use, the SP160 is easier to justify.
What about braking and safety?
The difference is meaningful.
The Shine100 uses drum brakes at both ends with CBS. This setup suits its lower performance and keeps costs down.
The SP160 uses a front disc brake and single-channel ABS. The Double Disc variant also adds a rear disc. ABS can help reduce front-wheel lock during hard braking, which becomes more valuable as speeds rise.
The SP160 simply carries braking hardware better matched to its higher performance and weight.
Which bike gives you better value?
Value depends on what you actually use.
The Shine100 is the stronger value proposition for riders prioritising low purchase cost, low weight and basic commuting. The current standard model remains one of the lightest motorcycles in its category.
The SP160 costs more, but brings a larger engine, stronger braking, connected technology, a bigger tank and greater highway ability. Pay more only when those differences solve a real need.
How can you purchase the SP160 or Shine100?
Once you know which motorcycle suits your commute, a two-wheeler loan can spread the on-road cost across monthly instalments rather than requiring the full amount upfront.
Subject to eligibility and applicable terms, loan amounts can range from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 21 lakh, repayment tenures can run from 6 to 84 months, and financing may cover up to 100%* of the two-wheeler’s on-road price.
The Shine100’s lower purchase cost may require less borrowing, while the SP160’s higher price can increase the EMI or down-payment requirement.
Bajaj Mall currently lists the SP160 on its festive offers page, while the Shine100 appears in current 100cc listings. If you are buying around Diwali, check the live listing for your chosen model and use any relevant benefit to reduce the purchase burden rather than to move to a costlier motorcycle.
Honda SP160 or Shine100: Which bike is better for you?
Choose the Honda Shine100 if your priorities are light weight, simple city commuting and a lower purchase cost. Its 99 kg kerb weight and 98.98cc engine make it especially easy to manage in dense traffic.
Choose the Honda SP160 if you want stronger acceleration, better highway ability, more braking equipment and connected features. Its 162.71cc engine, 14.8 Nm torque and 5-speed gearbox make it the more versatile motorcycle.
The Shine100 is the better tool for basic daily mobility. The SP160 is the better choice when your commute demands more performance and comfort.
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