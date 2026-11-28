Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki discontinued the Ignis in India after nearly nine years on sale. The small hatchback had arrived in January 2017 through the Nexa dealership network. However, its sales had declined over the years as buyers moved towards newer models such as the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter. Limited updates and growing competition also affected its demand. Now, the Ignis name is back, but with a different identity. Suzuki has introduced an all-electric version of the compact car for international markets.
A Familiar Name With an Electric Powertrain
The new Suzuki Ignis EV is based on the Vision E-Sky concept showcased at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. It is also closely related to the E-Sky launched in Japan on November 16, 2026. Suzuki plans to introduce the Ignis EV in Europe and other markets from summer 2027.
The electric hatchback uses the HEARTECT-e platform, which is also shared with the e Vitara. It gets a four-seat layout and a front-wheel-drive setup.
Battery, Range and Charging Details
The Ignis EV gets a 26kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. Its electric motor produces 91hp and 133Nm of torque. Suzuki claims a WLTP range of 310km for the electric hatchback.
Here are its key powertrain details:
- Battery capacity: 26kWh
- Battery type: LFP
- Power output: 91hp
- Torque: 133Nm
- Claimed range: 310km
- Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive
- DC fast charging: Up to 50kW
The Japan-spec E-Sky can charge from 0 to 80% in around 25 minutes using a 50kW DC charger. AC charging options include 3kW and 6kW, with charging times of around eight hours and 4.5 hours, respectively.
Boxy Styling and Compact Dimensions
The Ignis EV gets an upright body with square LED daytime running lamps, projector headlights and a closed front grille. Black wheel-arch cladding, 15-inch wheels and silver accents add to its appearance. At the rear, it gets LED tail-lamps, a roof spoiler, rear wiper and parking sensors.
Its dimensions are listed below:
|Specification
|Measurement
|Length
|3,570mm
|Width
|1,565mm
|Height
|1,635mm
|Wheelbase
|2,460mm
|Ground clearance
|150mm
Two Screens and Practical Cabin
Inside, the Ignis EV gets a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen and a semi-digital instrument display. The three-spoke steering wheel has physical buttons, while the dashboard also gets touch-based AC controls and a separate volume control.
Other cabin highlights include fabric seats, fixed headrests, 45W charging ports and storage spaces. Heated front seats and vehicle-to-load (V2L) support have also been spotted.
Will the Ignis EV Come to India?
Suzuki has not confirmed an India launch yet. If introduced here, the electric hatchback could compete with the MG Comet EV. However, Maruti Suzuki may also choose a different name for the Indian market. For now, the Ignis EV is expected to reach Europe in summer 2027, and its return to India is still uncertain.