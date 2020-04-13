Volkswagen Announces Contribution To PM Cares Fund

Everyone around us is acknowledging the efforts that are being put in the battle against Covid-19. While most of us are indoors and comply with prevention norms, there are heroes braving their way ahead with the hope to safeguarding our community. Volkswagen India has also acknowledged the efforts and has expressed profound gratitude towards the selfless dedication provided by the #RealHeroes amidst this tough battle against COVID-19. They announced that they will be contributing to the PM CARES Fund for every car delivered to our #RealHeroes.

Volkswagen has always been a brand associated with maintaining a certain standard while pursuing different things. Carrying on the same tradition, virtual trainings are being conducted with all network employees to ensure pertinent hygiene practices, sanitization, safe distancing, usages of masks and hand sanitizers become part of their daily routine while catering to customers. Additional service measures are being considered for further amplification of remote service offerings such as Volkswagen Assistance and Mobile Service Units (MSUs) to customers. This is to ensure all safety protocols are followed when services resume after the lockdown.

“Elaborating on this initiative, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, each and every one of us are extremely humbled by the selfless dedication by our #RealHeroes during this tough situation. As an organization, apart from our contribution as a Group to the community, Volkswagen pledges to contribute to the PM CARES Fund for every car delivered to the #RealHeroes. It will be in honor of all those heroes that are braving their way to protect lives #WeNotMe. We urge all citizens to support in flattening the curve.”

Further commenting on business continuity, Mr. Knapp said, “We are readying ourselves and all our partners to emerge stronger from this situation, be better prepared, and are working towards providing contactless sales and service experiences. Together, we are confident to make this happen in the near future.”

The enhanced vehicle protection plan includes 10-point check-up, AC disinfectant & Germkleen treatment and AC pollen filter (carbon activated), at no added cost. The benefits under the #RealHeroes are applicable for the Healthcare professionals and can be availed until 30th June 2020 across the Volkswagen network in India.