After making its debut in India’s electric car market last year, Vietnamese automaker VinFast is now preparing to enter the two-wheeler segment. The company is developing three electric scooters for Indian buyers, based on its Vietnamese models, the Evo, Kyo and Kinet. All three are expected to arrive in 2027, with local manufacturing planned.
However, Indian buyers may not get exactly the same scooters sold in Vietnam. VinFast has confirmed that the models will receive changes to suit local road conditions and customer requirements. Their final names could also be different.
Three Scooters, Three Different Choices
The Evo is expected to be the most affordable model, while the Kyo will offer a slightly sportier package. The Kinet will sit at the top of the range with stronger performance.
Here is what the Vietnamese versions offer:
|Specification
|Evo
|Kyo
|Kinet
|Motor power
|2.45kW
|3kW
|5.2kW
|Top speed
|70kmph
|70kmph
|90kmph
|Claimed range
|165km
|160km
|145km
|Battery
|3kWh
|3kWh
|3kWh
|Underseat storage
|12 litres
|21 litres
|22 litres
Specifications are of the Vietnamese models and may change for India.
Removable Batteries Could Make a Difference
One common feature across the three scooters is their removable battery setup. The battery packs can be taken out for charging or exchanged at dedicated swapping stations.
This could help people living in apartments without private charging points. However, VinFast will need to build enough swapping stations across Indian cities. Battery weight, replacement costs and easy availability will also matter.
India-Specific Changes Are Important
VinFast is expected to increase ground clearance and improve storage space to suit Indian conditions. The company is also working on chassis and design changes.
With local production, the three scooters could compete with the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather range. Their success will depend on pricing and how well VinFast builds its battery network in India.