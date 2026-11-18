The 2026 Hyundai Verna has secured a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests, adding a major achievement to the sedan’s safety record. The car scored 28.22 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 44 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection (COP).
Back in 2023, the India-made Verna became the first Hyundai model in the country to receive a 5-star Global NCAP rating. Three years later, the updated sedan has repeated that performance in Bharat NCAP testing.
Hyundai Verna’s crash test scores explained
Bharat NCAP tested the HX8 1.5 Turbo DCT and HX8 1.5 Petrol CVT versions. The ratings are applicable to the other eligible variants as well.
Here is how the sedan performed in the two safety categories:
|Test category
|Score
|Adult Occupant Protection
|28.22/32
|Child Occupant Protection
|44/49
|Frontal offset crash test
|12.45/16
|Side movable barrier test
|15.77/16
|Child dynamic protection
|24/24
|Child seat installation
|12/12
|Vehicle assessment
|8/13
Adult protection results show mixed performance
The Verna received good protection ratings for several important body areas. However, the frontal crash test also highlighted a few areas where protection could have been better.
- Driver’s head and neck received good protection.
- Driver’s chest, tibiae and feet received adequate protection.
- Driver and co-driver pelvis and thighs received marginal protection.
- In the side impact test, the head, stomach and pelvis received good protection, while chest protection was adequate.
- The side pole impact test received an OK rating, with good protection for all critical body areas.
Child safety scores full marks in dynamic tests
The Verna performed particularly well in child occupant protection. Both the 18-month-old and three-year-old child dummies were tested using rear-facing child seats.
The sedan scored full marks in frontal and side impact tests, taking its dynamic protection score to 24 out of 24. It also received 12 out of 12 points for child restraint system installation.
It lost five points in the vehicle assessment category, bringing the final child protection score to 44 out of 49.
How does it compare with the 2023 Global NCAP result?
The earlier Global NCAP test also awarded the Verna five stars for adult and child protection.
|Category
|Global NCAP (2023)
|Bharat NCAP (2026)
|Adult protection
|28.18/34
|28.22/32
|Child protection
|42/49
|44/49
|Safety rating
|5 stars
|5 stars
One difference is that Global NCAP had rated the Verna’s bodyshell integrity as unstable in its 2023 assessment. Bharat NCAP’s report does not carry the same observation.
Safety equipment offered with the Hyundai Verna
The sedan gets six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard.
Higher variants also offer:
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360-degree camera
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Front parking sensors
- Electronic parking brake
The Hyundai Verna is currently the only midsize sedan with a Bharat NCAP rating. Its latest result gives buyers another useful reference when comparing safety credentials in this segment.