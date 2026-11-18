Buying an electric car is only one part of switching to electric mobility. Owners also need charging stations, service centres and reliable transport options. Vietnam is trying to address these requirements through a business network built around Vingroup and its electric vehicle brand, VinFast.
The Vietnamese group has businesses across several industries, with many of them connected to the country’s growing EV market.
More than just an electric car company
VinFast has become Vietnam’s best-selling automotive brand for 26 consecutive months. However, its growth is supported by several other businesses within the Vingroup network.
These include:
- V-Green: Developing a nationwide charging network with around 150,000 charging ports.
- Green SM: Operating electric ride-hailing services using VinFast vehicles.
- VinBus: Providing electric buses for public transport.
- Vinhomes: Developing residential townships with EV charging facilities.
V-Green’s planned network has stations around 3.5 km apart in urban areas and approximately 65 km apart along national highways and expressways.
Vingroup’s businesses extend across industries
The group also operates in healthcare, education, property, manufacturing and technology. Its businesses include Vinmec, VinUniversity, Vinschool, Vinpearl and VinRobotics.
|Business
|Sector
|VinFast
|Electric vehicles
|V-Green
|EV charging
|Green SM
|Ride-hailing
|VinBus
|Public transport
|Vinhomes
|Real estate
|Vinmec
|Healthcare
|VinUniversity
|Education
VinFast delivered nearly 197,000 electric vehicles globally in 2025, more than twice its previous year’s deliveries. The company is also expanding its manufacturing and international operations.
What India can learn from Vietnam
India’s electric four-wheeler sales grew by 75% in 2025. This growth brings opportunities for manufacturers, charging companies and service providers.
Vietnam’s example shows why EV growth needs more than new vehicle launches. Charging access, public transport and after-sales support also matter.
For India, building stronger connections between these services could make electric vehicles easier to own and use. VinFast’s progress offers an interesting example of how different businesses can support the growth of an EV market.