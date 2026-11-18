Volkswagen has officially confirmed that the updated Virtus will launch in India on December 11, 2026. Following the recent reveal of its exterior design, the facelifted sedan will arrive with refreshed styling, added cabin tech, and a likely gearbox upgrade, while retaining its existing turbo-petrol engines.
The Virtus has been a pillar of Volkswagen India’s lineup and a strong contender in the mid-size sedan space. This facelift marks the car’s first major update after more than four years on sale in the country.
New design brings changes at both ends
The updated Virtus gets a revised front end with a new grille, redesigned headlamps and a reworked bumper. The fog lamp area now features cube-shaped lighting elements, while the lower section gets a new design with sharper detailing.
At the rear, Volkswagen has revised the LED tail-lamp graphics without making major changes to the shape of the lamp units. The facelift also brings new alloy wheels, with black-finished designs expected on the GT variants and dual-tone wheels on other trims.
Other exterior changes include:
- Revised front and rear bumpers
- Updated grille and headlamp design
- New LED tail-lamp graphics
- New 16-inch alloy wheel designs
- Front parking sensors
- 360-degree camera system
More features expected inside the cabin
While Volkswagen has yet to show the interior, the overall dashboard layout is expected to carry over with updated trim finishes and new equipment.
Higher variants are likely to feature a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster alongside an updated touchscreen infotainment system with a fresh interface and AI-based functions. Existing comfort features—including ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, wireless phone charging, and an electric sunroof—will continue. Volkswagen is also expected to upgrade the air-conditioning system for stronger cooling in extreme Indian summers.
Familiar engines, a new automatic gearbox
Under the bonnet, the Virtus facelift will retain its two turbo-petrol powertrains, with the main mechanical change expected on the transmission front:
|Engine
|Power
|Expected gearbox options
|1.0-litre TSI
|115bhp
|6-speed MT, 8-speed AT
|1.5-litre TSI
|150bhp
|7-speed DSG
The 1.0-litre TSI could get an eight-speed torque converter automatic in place of the current six-speed unit. Volkswagen has already introduced this gearbox in the updated Taigun. The 1.5-litre TSI is expected to continue with its seven-speed DSG automatic.
Price and rivals
The updated Virtus is likely to cost more than the current model, which is priced between Rs 10.71 lakh and Rs 19.20 lakh, ex-showroom. The exact prices will be announced at launch.
It will continue to compete with the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and Honda City. With the new styling and additional equipment, Volkswagen will look to keep the Virtus competitive in a segment where rivals have also received updates.