VIDEO: TVS NTORQ 125 Walkaround And First Impressions

If plain text doesn’t cut it for you, here’s our walk around and first impressions video of the brand new TVS NTORQ 125 cc scooter. Launched today at a price of 58,750 (Ex-Delhi), the sporty new scoot will be available across TVS dealerships in India, starting next week. It is the country’s first, Bluetooth enabled, connected features which comes fitted with an all-electronic instrument cluster.

Capable of hitting a top speed of 95 kph, the TVS NTORQ 125 is powered by a 3 valve motor which cranks out 9.4 bhp at 7500 rpm, 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It gets a standard front disc brake, tubeless tyres, telescopic front suspension, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth connected digital instrument cluster, stealth aircraft-inspired styling, called id on screen, led tail lamp, afterburner styled vents, inbuilt lap timer, engine kill switch, pass switch, external fuel fill lid and a lot more. To know more about the NTORQ 125 and a comprehensive image gallery, click here

