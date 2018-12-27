VIDEO: This Red Suzuki Swift Thinks It’s A Sleigh

It is no secret that the Maruti Suzuki Swift is one fun car to drive. It always has been. A playful chassis, paired with a peppy petrol or a torquey diesel motor, work together in good harmony to make the person behind the wheel smile. With the festive spirit of Christmas in the air and the year 2018 coming to an end, here is one video of a petrolhead driving through the snow in his four-wheeled red sleigh.

In this video, the swift is being thrown about in the snow. Handbrake turns, powerslides and even some air time, the Swift handles it all like a boss. Keeping up with the festive season theme, the Swift does all these stunts with a beautiful Christmas tree tied on the top. The Swift also happily followed the commands of the driver and performs rather well in such conditions. Do bear in mind that performing these stunts require years of training and practice. Do not try to imitate them as it could seriously injure you, your car, and others around you.

The new generation Swift comes with a petrol and a diesel engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 82 hp and 113 Nm of torque. The 1.3-litre diesel puts out 74 hp and 190 Nm of torque. Both these engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an optional 5-speed AMT. The prices of the petrol Swift start at INR 4.99 Lakh and go all the way till INR 7.76 Lakh. The oil burner starts at INR 5.99 Lakh and goes all the way till INR 8.76 Lakh. (All prices are ex-showroom) Here is the video we have been talking about, uploaded by YouTube user Oliver Amon, do watch it and let us know what you think in the comments.

