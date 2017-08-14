VIDEO: There’s a lot to learn from this Suzuki Hayabusa crash

It’s not for nothing that the roads in India have earned their notoriety. When you’re out there on two wheels, the risk is twice as much. Doesn’t matter if you are on a 50cc moped or astride something as ballistic as the Suzuki Hayabusa. If you aren’t careful, the ride could end up being your last. In this video, the rider on his superbike is in such a hurry, he doesn’t care to stop for a truck which is reversing perpendicular to the road, directly in his path.

Wearing just a helmet, he chooses to ignore a sedan which is waiting for the truck to finish and tries to cheat the goods carrier by getting on to an open section of the unpaved median. He stumbles upon an innocent cyclist waiting to cross the road, brakes, and tips over. With some help from a fellow motorcyclist who was following him, he recovers. But instead of getting to safety first and then checking for any damage to the motorcycle, he stays put.

A Punjab Roadways bus driver he had probably annoyed before arriving at the junction, thunders towards the spot and drives his vehicle so close to the bike, it nearly scrapes the bike’s mirror off and its rear tyre almost squishes the rider’s left foot. That bus goes through, but the rider still doesn’t realise how vulnerable he is at that spot and continues to assess the damage.

Your life is more important than the fanciest superbike. If you ever take a fall, get to safety first, check yourself and then the motorcycle. Look far ahead in the direction of travel and when you see an obstacle on the road, anticipate, plan, and stop well before the hazard. Be safe and the chances of you living to ride another day, maybe a fancier motorcycle, will only increase.