(VIDEO) Suzuki Access 125 Bluetooth Instrument Console: How Does It Work?

A growing number of two-wheelers in India are taking the connected route to fit into our tech-filled lives. The Suzuki Access 125 is the latest to join this trend and now gets an instrument console which can be paired with the rider’s cellular phone via Bluetooth. Along with the Access 125, the Burgman scooter gets this tech too. But how does it work? Here’s a video which tries to explain.

The screen which replaces analogue needles has been optimised to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, call & SMS alert display, WhatsApp alert, estimated time of arrival alerts, missed call alert and caller id, over-speed warning and phone battery level display. But there’s a catch! The connectivity feature is available only for Android phones as of now.

It’s simple to connect your mobile phone to these Bluetooth enabled digital console models, 1) Download ‘Suzuki Ride Connect’ application from the Google play store of any Android phone 2) After installing the application, the user will be able to pair his Access 125 or Burgman Street with his phone, to use navigation assistance and features such as last parked location and trip report. In addition to all these exciting features, the Suzuki Access 125 will now get LED position lights as an added feature across all variants

Once the app is connected to the console, the rider can also check the fuel level, ride count, reading for the odometer, and the two trip meters. The display on the scooter also relays information about the phone like network strength, battery level and notifications for unread messages.

In related news, if scooters don’t cut it for you and big bikes rock your boat, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is now available in BS6 form at INR 884,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). The middleweight ADV-tourer will be available in two colour variants, Champion Yellow No. 2 and Pearl Glacier White at all Suzuki big bikes dealerships across India. It retains the same Euro 5/BS6 compliant 645 cc V-twin engine, which is capable of producing 70bhp of maximum power output and 62Nm of peak torque output. The transmission duties will be performed by the same 6-speed gearbox.