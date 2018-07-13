VIDEO: Get A Glimpse Of Action From The 149th Mahindra Great Escape

Mahindra recently concluded the 149th edition of its off-road series, Mahindra Great Escape in South Goa. The event witnessed participation of over 50 vehicles with the Mahindra logo, tackle the challenging terrain. Our correspondent witnessed the action LIVE and brought back some really exciting videos that were stitched together for you to get a glimpse of the 2018 edition of the Mahindra Great Escape. Check out the video below:

As reported earlier, the rally was flagged off at 9:00am from Club Mahindra Varka, Salcete, South Goa. Participants entered the event in Boleros, Scorpios and Thar 4X4s. These Mahindra SUVs negotiated the arduous terrain and en route, the convoy of vehicles passed through slushy rain soaked terrain and streams. The rain soaked terrain ensured that there were ample challenges for all off-roading enthusiasts.

Dattaraj Lawande and Krishna Bhobe were declared winners in the Stock Category. Earl Braganza was declared winner in the Modified Category, while Tejas Prakash Shindilkar emerged as the First Runner-up. In the Ladies Category, Maithili Bhobe was declared the winner.

Check out more images from the 149th Mahindra Great Escape through the gallery below: