Video: Citroen C5 Aircross Walkaround – See The French SUV Inside Out!

Citroen recently took the wraps off the C5 Aircross and with the unveiling of this French SUV, Citroen has marked its foray in the Indian market. Although the SUV has been revealed in its full glory, the prices are yet to be announced. Citroen has already started the production process of the C5 Aircross as it rolled out its first unit out of its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur. It lands on our shores as a CKD unit and will be available in two variants: Feel and Shine.

We recently got a chance to spend some time with the Citroen C5 Aircross to see what the hype is all about!

Looks

In terms of dimensions, the new C5 AirCross measures 4500 mm in length, 2099 mm in width and 1710 mm in height. The new 5-seater SUV also comes with a wheelbase of 2730 mm. The Citroen C5 gets a very sleek design upfront with a split headlamp setup. A smooth grille runs across at the top housing the logo and LED DRLs on either sides. A relatively bigger grille sits below with LED headlights at either end. The Fog Lamps are situated relatively low on the bumper.

The sides feature a set of nice, sharp alloy wheels and black cladding. The rear looks tall with black cladding at the bottom and a quad tail light setup on either side.

Feel vs Shine

The Feel variant is going to be the more affordable of the two and hence, misses out on some extra goodies like a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and hands-free electric tailgate.

Powertrain

Both the variants will get a 2.0-litre diesel engine as standard. The 1997 cc, the four-cylinder oil burner is tuned to churn out 174 bhp at 3750 rpm, and it develops a peak torque of 400 Nm at 2000 rpm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic torque converter unit as standard, and it is claimed to offer a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl.

Features

Some of the major highlights in the Citroen C5 Aircross are an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Phone Mirroring compatibility, leather seats, dual-tone dashboard finish, vertically placed Air Conditioning vents, panoramic sunroof and acoustic windscreen as well as front window glasses. The customers will also get access to a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, engine start/stop button, Hill Hold Assist, reclining modular rear seats, Grip Control System, Blind Spot Monitoring, Park Assist, foot-operated electric tailgate, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, dual-tone 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls amongst others.

The SUV will be offered in four single tone shades – Pearl White, Cumulus Grey, Tijuca Blue, and Perla Nera Black, along with dual-tone black roof option for the former three, bringing the total to 7 colour options.