Kia’s First All-Electric Car To Be Unveiled By March 2021

There’s hardly any manufacturer left in the world, let alone India that hasn’t planned an electric mobility portfolio for the future. Sure, they might not currently sell an EV but everyone has plans drawn up to transition from ICE to electric, the future of mobility. And now, the Korean giant Kia is all set to unveil its fully electric EV globally in March 2021 and join the electric bandwagon.

Kia is kind of upgrading and revealing its plans for the future in 2021. It started off by unveiling a new logo and this new EV from Kia called the CV will be the first car from Kia to feature the upgraded logo, globally, from the very start.

Furthermore, Kia has planned to launch multiple EVs before 2027 and the CV will commence the proceedings of the same. Talking about the Kia CV, it will be equipped with HDA2 ( Highway Driving Assist Level 2 ) which will add a layer of autonomous tech to the CV. What’s more? From 2023 and onwards, all EVs from Kia will be equipped with HDP ( Highway Driving Pilot ) which is kind of a level 3 grade for autonomous driving. Furthermore, the Kia CV will run around 500 km on a single charge and can be charged in around 20 mins should it connect to the right kind of charger.

The Kia CV will be based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform ( E-GMP ) which will also undermine Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and the Genesis GV60 ( codename ). The upcoming Kia CV could be based on the Imagine concept which was showcased during the Geneva Motor Show back in 2019. Although, Kia has made it clear that the CV will retain some signature Kia elements like the tiger grille, which according to the company, form a part of their heritage.

Also, Kia’s all-new Purpose-built Vehicle ( PBV ) will debut in 2022 which will be chiefly targeted towards corporate customers which might mean that the new PBV might be a mini-pod or a commuter. Ho Sung Song, President and CEO, Kia Corporation, said, “We are definitely planning to launch high-performance versions of our electric vehicles and our first dedicated model will have a high-performance version too.”

Kia is looking to clock some huge numbers via its EVs, HEVs and PHEVs in the future. Also, the Kia CV was spied testing globally alongside what appeared to be a Hyundai EV maybe the Ioniq 5 and a Genesis EV. As for India, we’d probably have to wait a bit longer to witness the launch of these EVs here.