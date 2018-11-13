VIDEO: Checkout The Official Accessories For The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650

Official Royal Enfield accessories for their entire range of bikes are available in plenty and that fact remains for the new Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. To be launched tomorrow, prices for the both the bikes in India will be announced too and an official list of accessories is out already.

The list of accessories for both the twins includes interesting bits like a sump guard, engine guard, fork protectors, bar end mirrors and a single seat with an integrated cowl. Since both motorcycles are pretty similar to each other and also share the same engine and chassis, many of the options are common for both machines. Here’s a video which details most of the choices available. Take a look. Also, we’ll bring you a comprehensive review and all the details from the launch event in the evening tomorrow. Stay tuned!