VIDEO: Ather 450 Electric Scooter’s Instrument Console And Cool Features Fully Explained
The pre-bookings for India’s first electric smart scooters, the Ather 340 and Ather 450 already underway. We test rode Ather Energy’s flagship electric smart scooter in Bangalore for a review we were pretty impressed with the overall package, which includes Ather’s well spread charging network, AtherGrid.
But what makes the Ather electric scooter smart? The Ather Energy 340 and 450 electric scooters come equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen instrument console which, apart from the regular bits like odometer, speedometer and battery gauge, features navigation, and a digital document storage. In this video, we explain the Ather 450 instrument console in all its detail along with all its features:
The Ather 450 is priced at INR 1,24,750 on road and the Ather 340 is priced at INR 1,09,750 on road. The prices include FAME subsidy at INR 22,000, GST, road tax, smart card fee, registration card, and insurance.
Interested to know how the electric smart scooter rides? Check out our detailed review in the video below:
Check out the complete technical specifications of the new Ather 340 and Ather 450 below:
|Specifications
|450
|340
|Price (on-road)
|INR 1,24,750
|INR 1,09,750
|PERFORMANCE
|Power (Continuous/Peak)
|3.3kW / 5.4kW
|2.8kW / 4.4 kW
|Max Torque
|20.5 Nm
|20 Nm
|Top Speed
|80 kmph
|70 kmph
|Acceleration (0-40 kmph)
|3.9 s
|5.1 s
|Gradeability (10 kmph constant)
|18 Degrees
|15 Degrees
|Motor Type
|BLDC Motor
|Water and Dust Resistance (Motor)
|IP66
|Water and Dust Resistance (Controller)
|IP65
|RANGE
|TrueRange (Eco-mode on)
|75 km
|60 km
|TrueRange (Eco-mode off)
|60 km
|50 km
|Range (ARAI, Indian Drive Cycle)
|107 km
|86 km
|BATTERY
|Usable Capacity
|2.4 kWh
|1.92 kWh
|Battery Type
|Lithium-ion
|Nominal Voltage
|51.1V
|Water and Dust Resistance
|IP67
|Case
|Aluminium Alloy
|CHARGING
|0-80% (Home Charging)
|2 hours 40 minutes
|0-100% (Home Charging)
|4 hours 18 minutes
|Fast-charging Rate
|1 km/min
|DISPLAY AND TOUCHSCREEN
|Screen Size and Type
|7-inch LCD
|Touchscreen Type
|Capacitive
|Resolution
|800×480 Pixels
|Brightness
|800 Nits
|Aspect Ratio
|5:3
|Water and Dust Resistance
|IP65
|DIMENSIONS
|Length
|1800 mm
|Width
|700 mm
|Height
|1250 mm
|Wheelbase
|1278 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Seat Height
|765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|118 kg
|F:R Weight Ratio
|51 : 49
|Water Wading Limit
|300 mm
|TRANSMISSION
|Type
|Belt Drive
|Transmission Ratio
|7.8:1
|TYRES AND WHEELS
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Wheel Size (Front)
|12-inch
|Wheel Size (Rear)
|12-inch
|Tyre Size (Front)
|90/90-12 Tubeless
|Tyre Size (Rear)
|90/90-12 Tubeless
|BRAKES
|Braking System
|Combined Braking System and Regenerative Braking
|Brake Type (Front)
|Hydraulically Actuated Triple-Piston Calliper – Disc
|Brake Type (Rear)
|Hydraulically Actuated Single-Piston Calliper – Disc
|Disc Size (Front)
|200 mm
|Disc Size (Rear)
|190 mm
|Braking Distance (60-0 kmph)
|28.6 m
|FRAME AND SUSPENSION
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic Forks
|Rear Suspension
|Symmetrically Mounted Progressive Mono-shock
|Frame Type
|Precision Machined Hybrid Chassis
|Frame Materials
|Aluminum and Steel
|Peripherals and Features
|Headlights
|LED
|Tail Lights
|LED
|Indicators
|LED with Auto Turn-off feature
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Mode
|Connectivity
|3.5G (HSPA+) and Mobile App
|GPS
|Onboard Navigation and Live Location Tracking on app
|WARRANTY
|Vehicle Warranty
|2 Years/30,000km
|Battery Warranty
|3 Years/Unlimited km
Check out more images of the Ather 340/450 below