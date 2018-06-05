VIDEO: Ather 450 Electric Scooter’s Instrument Console And Cool Features Fully Explained

The pre-bookings for India’s first electric smart scooters, the Ather 340 and Ather 450 already underway. We test rode Ather Energy’s flagship electric smart scooter in Bangalore for a review we were pretty impressed with the overall package, which includes Ather’s well spread charging network, AtherGrid.

But what makes the Ather electric scooter smart? The Ather Energy 340 and 450 electric scooters come equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen instrument console which, apart from the regular bits like odometer, speedometer and battery gauge, features navigation, and a digital document storage. In this video, we explain the Ather 450 instrument console in all its detail along with all its features:

The Ather 450 is priced at INR 1,24,750 on road and the Ather 340 is priced at INR 1,09,750 on road. The prices include FAME subsidy at INR 22,000, GST, road tax, smart card fee, registration card, and insurance.

Interested to know how the electric smart scooter rides? Check out our detailed review in the video below:

Check out the complete technical specifications of the new Ather 340 and Ather 450 below: