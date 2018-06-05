Trending:
VIDEO: Ather 450 Electric Scooter’s Instrument Console And Cool Features Fully Explained

The pre-bookings for India’s first electric smart scooters, the Ather 340 and Ather 450 already underway. We test rode Ather Energy’s flagship electric smart scooter in Bangalore for a review we were pretty impressed with the overall package, which includes Ather’s well spread charging network, AtherGrid.

But what makes the Ather electric scooter smart? The Ather Energy 340 and 450 electric scooters come equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen instrument console which, apart from the regular bits like odometer, speedometer and battery gauge, features navigation, and a digital document storage. In this video, we explain the Ather 450 instrument console in all its detail along with all its features:

The Ather 450 is priced at INR 1,24,750 on road and the Ather 340 is priced at INR 1,09,750 on road. The prices include FAME subsidy at INR 22,000, GST, road tax, smart card fee, registration card, and insurance.

Interested to know how the electric smart scooter rides? Check out our detailed review in the video below:

Check out the complete technical specifications of the new Ather 340 and Ather 450 below:

Specifications450340
Price (on-road)INR 1,24,750INR 1,09,750
PERFORMANCE
Power (Continuous/Peak)3.3kW / 5.4kW2.8kW / 4.4 kW
Max Torque20.5 Nm20 Nm
Top Speed80 kmph70 kmph
Acceleration (0-40 kmph)3.9 s5.1 s
Gradeability (10 kmph constant)18 Degrees15 Degrees
Motor TypeBLDC Motor
Water and Dust Resistance (Motor)IP66
Water and Dust Resistance (Controller)IP65
RANGE
TrueRange (Eco-mode on)75 km60 km
TrueRange (Eco-mode o­ff)60 km50 km
Range (ARAI, Indian Drive Cycle)107 km86 km
BATTERY
Usable Capacity2.4 kWh1.92 kWh
Battery TypeLithium-ion
Nominal Voltage51.1V
Water and Dust ResistanceIP67
CaseAluminium Alloy
CHARGING
0-80% (Home Charging)2 hours 40 minutes
0-100% (Home Charging)4 hours 18 minutes
Fast-charging Rate1 km/min
DISPLAY AND TOUCHSCREEN
Screen Size and Type7-inch LCD
Touchscreen TypeCapacitive
Resolution800×480 Pixels
Brightness800 Nits
Aspect Ratio5:3
Water and Dust ResistanceIP65
DIMENSIONS
Length1800 mm
Width700 mm
Height1250 mm
Wheelbase1278 mm
Ground Clearance160 mm
Seat Height765 mm
Kerb Weight118 kg
F:R Weight Ratio51 : 49
Water Wading Limit300 mm
TRANSMISSION
TypeBelt Drive
Transmission Ratio7.8:1
TYRES AND WHEELS
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Wheel Size (Front)12-inch
Wheel Size (Rear)12-inch
Tyre Size (Front)90/90-12 Tubeless
Tyre Size (Rear)90/90-12 Tubeless
BRAKES
Braking SystemCombined Braking System and Regenerative Braking
Brake Type (Front)Hydraulically Actuated Triple-Piston Calliper – Disc
Brake Type (Rear)Hydraulically Actuated Single-Piston Calliper – Disc
Disc Size (Front)200 mm
Disc Size (Rear)190 mm
Braking Distance (60-0 kmph)28.6 m
FRAME AND SUSPENSION
Front SuspensionTelescopic Forks
Rear SuspensionSymmetrically Mounted Progressive Mono-shock
Frame TypePrecision Machined Hybrid Chassis
Frame MaterialsAluminum and Steel
Peripherals and Features
HeadlightsLED
Tail LightsLED
IndicatorsLED with Auto Turn-off­ feature
Parking AssistReverse Mode
Connectivity3.5G (HSPA+) and Mobile App
GPSOnboard Navigation and Live Location Tracking on app
WARRANTY
Vehicle Warranty2 Years/30,000km
Battery Warranty3 Years/Unlimited km

Check out more images of the Ather 340/450 below