VE Commercial Vehicles Enters A Joint Venture With Dassault Systèmes For Product Development

Dassault Systèmes has announced at the 3DEXPERIENCE Forum India 2017 in Mumbai that VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), a joint venture in India between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited, has chosen the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to develop and deliver innovative, high-quality trucks and buses to the growing commercial vehicle market in India.

VECV is deploying “Modular, Glocal and Secure” industry solution experience for an integrated approach to product development that accommodates regional requirements. The deployment is part of the company’s “Integrated Data Management” initiative, which aims to improve quality, streamline the product development process, and deliver business value across the organization by integrating the processes, data and systems of its engineering and manufacturing value chain.

Based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, “Modular, Glocal and Secure” industry solution experience is claimed to unify digital information in a single collaborative environment that is accessible to VECV’s product planning and portfolio management, product development, vehicle integration, and manufacturing planning departments, as well as to its partners. Teams can address the complexity of a diverse product portfolio with agile variant and configuration management of global product designs and a bill of materials containing all variants. VECV can meet evolving customer expectations for performance and quality while optimizing costs and cycle times.

Speaking about the partnership, R S Sachdeva, Chief Operating Officer, Eicher Trucks & Buses said that after an 18-month business consulting engagement, Eicher Trucks & Buses recognized the need for business process efficiencies to easily test new ideas, accelerate product verification and validation, and deliver innovative products to market faster at less cost. With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, the Company can digitally ensure that its customers’ interests are represented at every phase of product development, from product strategy to shop floor.

Olivier Sappin, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes added that adopting a product strategy to meet diverse regional demands and to localize the development of differentiating technologies is a key concern for many original equipment manufacturers. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides digital continuity to accelerate innovation, improve product quality and performance, and reduce engineering lead time and costs. More and more commercial vehicle manufacturers are recognizing the value that it can bring to their business.