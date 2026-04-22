New Kia Seltos ARAI Mileage Figures Out!

The latest Kia Seltos has received its official mileage numbers, and the figures bring a few unexpected results. This updated model came earlier this year with a larger size, added features and a bit more weight. That change has had a small impact on fuel efficiency.
Still, the SUV continues to offer a wide mix of engine and gearbox options, which is one of the reasons behind its strong demand.
Diesel engine leads
The diesel option continues to deliver the best efficiency in the lineup.
- 1.5 litre diesel engine
- 6 speed manual gives 19.4 km per litre
- Automatic version gives 17.8 km per litre
- 116 bhp and 250 Nm output
This remains the strongest choice for those who want better mileage.
Petrol engine details
The standard petrol engine still handles most of the sales and offers balanced numbers.
- 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol
- 6 speed manual and IVT gearbox
- Both versions give 16.5 km per litre
- 113 bhp and 144 Nm output
One interesting part here is that manual and IVT return the same mileage, which was not expected earlier.
Turbo petrol surprise
The turbo petrol brings the biggest talking point in this lineup.
- 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine
- 7 speed DCT gives 17.5 km per litre
- 6 speed iMT gives 15.6 km per litre
- 158 bhp and 253 Nm output
The DCT version is more efficient than the iMT. It even goes ahead of the standard petrol figures, which is a surprising result.
What these numbers mean
These figures are given by ARAI under ideal test conditions.
- Real world numbers can be lower
- Traffic and road conditions will affect mileage
- Driving style also plays a big role
Still, these numbers help compare different engine options clearly.
New generation updates
The latest Seltos also gets major updates beyond engines.
- New global platform with longer wheelbase
- Larger cabin and updated design
- Big 30 inch screen setup combining infotainment and cluster
- Improved connected tech with OTA updates
The SUV is also now sold in multiple global markets and a hybrid version has already been shown internationally. India could get it around 2027.