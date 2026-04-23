BMW 7 Series facelift revealed With New Tech And Design

BMW has revealed the updated 7 Series facelift, bringing changes across exterior design, interior layout, technology and powertrain options. This model sits at the top of BMW’s sedan lineup and now includes petrol, diesel, plug in hybrid and fully electric versions.
This update also brings early elements from BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse range.
Key highlights
- Petrol, diesel, plug in hybrid and electric options available
- Neue Klasse inspired Panoramic iDrive system added
- Revised exterior styling with updated lighting
- New cabin layout with advanced screens
- Range topping EV with up to 680hp
Exterior Design Updates
The overall design language of the car stays familia, but BMW has reworked several design elements across the car.
Front section changes:
- Split headlamp setup continues
- Slim DRLs placed at the top
- Main lamps moved into vertical layout inside bumper
- Kidney grille remains with horizontal internal slats
- Bonnet gets sharper lines
- Front bumper is redesigned
Side profile:
- Cleaner surfaces with fewer design cuts
- Smoother panel flow with less creasing
Rear design:
- Slimmer tail lamps with new light signature
- Blacked out lower section added
- Horizontal alignment theme continues with front lighting
BMW also adds new paint choices including two tone finishes. Alloy wheels now go up to 22 inches for the first time on this model.
Interior And Cabin Changes
The cabin is fully redesigned with a new dashboard layout and advanced display setup.
Key updates include:
- 17.9 inch central touchscreen
- 14.6 inch passenger display as standard
- Panoramic iDrive screen across dashboard base
- BMW Operating System X with over the air updates
- Rhomboidal infotainment styling
- AI based voice control functions
Physical buttons are reduced, with most controls moved to the touchscreen and steering wheel. The steering wheel now has a vertical twin spoke design.
Materials used inside:
- Leather
- Wood
- Metal
- Crystal finish elements
A crystal gear selector is also included. Executive Lounge package continues for rear comfort.
Rear Seat And Entertainment Features
Rear passengers get strong focus in this update.
- 31.3 inch Theatre Screen
- 8K streaming support
- Video calls and gaming functions
- HDMI input support
- Optional Bowers and Wilkins sound system with Dolby Atmos
- Touch control panels on rear doors for screen adjustment
- Four zone climate control
- Ambient lighting updates
- Panoramic glass roof
- Wireless charging support
Engine And Powertrain Options
BMW continues offering multiple engine choices.
740 xDrive
- Powertrain: Petrol mild-hybrid
- Engine: 3.0L inline-6 + 48V
- Power: 400hp, 580Nm
740d xDrive
- Powertrain: Diesel mild-hybrid
- Engine: 3.0L inline-6 + 48V
- Power: 313hp, 670Nm
750e xDrive
- Powertrain: Plug-in hybrid
- Engine: 3.0L inline-6 + electric motor
- Power: 489hp, 700Nm
- Battery: 18.7kWh (net)
- Electric range: 70–82km
- Charging: AC up to 11kW
M760e xDrive
- Powertrain: Plug-in hybrid
- Engine: 3.0L inline-6 + electric motor
- Power: 612hp, 800Nm
- Battery: 18.7kWh (net)
- Electric range: up to 80km
- Charging: AC up to 11kW
i7 50 xDrive
- Powertrain: Electric
- Motor: Dual-motor AWD
- Power: 455hp, 660Nm
- Battery: 112.5kWh
- Range: up to 728km
- Charging: DC fast charging up to 250kW
i7 60 xDrive
- Powertrain: Electric
- Motor: Dual-motor AWD
- Power: 544hp, 745Nm
- Battery: 112.5kWh
- Range: up to 727km
- Charging: DC fast charging up to 250kW
i7 M70 xDrive
- Powertrain: Electric
- Motor: Dual-motor AWD
- Power: 680hp, up to 1100Nm
- Battery: 112.4kWh
- Range: 566–686km
- Charging: DC fast charging up to 250kW
Technology And Safety
The updated 7 Series adds better driver assistance systems.
- Level 2 driving assistance
- Hands free driving up to 130 kmph in some conditions
- Improved city driving support
- Upgraded parking assist system
- Sensor based detection for better safety
Suspension And Driving Setup
Comfort and handling systems remain advanced.
- Adaptive air suspension standard
- Electronically controlled dampers
- Rear wheel steering optional
- Stability and ride control improvements
Production And Launch
Production starts around July 2026. Global rollout follows after that. India launch is expected either late 2026 or in 2027 depending on schedule.