Valentino Rossi Tests Positive for Covid-19, Will Miss Aragon GP

It has been several months since we are enduring the havoc wreaked upon us by the coronavirus or Covid-19. The ongoing pandemic has claimed many lives and has disrupted our lifestyles completely. It had an impact on the automotive world as well. Almost all the major motorsport events were hauled for quite some time but the action-packed MotoGP returned to our lives a few months back. It is inevitable not to mention Valentino Rossi when we talk about MotoGP. The reason why we are talking about Rossi and the ongoing pandemic is because ‘The Doctor’ has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Valentino Rossi took it to his social media channels to announce the same on Thursday. The whole motorcycling fraternity was shocked at the announcement.

Social media platforms erupted with motorcyclists wishing the Doctor for a speedy recovery. Here’s what Rossi himself had to say, “Unfortunately, this morning I woke up and I was not feeling good. My bones were sore and I had a slight fever, so I immediately called the doctor who tested me twice. The quick PCR test result was negative, just like the test I underwent on Tuesday. But the second one, of which the result was sent to me at 16:00 this afternoon, was unfortunately positive. I am so disappointed that I will have to miss the race at Aragon. I’d like to be optimistic and confident, but I expect the second round in Aragon to be a ‘no-go’ for me as well… I am sad and angry because I did my best to respect the protocol and although the test I had on Tuesday was negative, I self-isolated since my arrival from Le Mans. Anyway, this is the way it is, and I can’t do anything to change the situation. I will now follow the medical advice, and I just hope I will be feeling well soon.”

A not so great situation for Yamaha

This season hasn’t been particularly good for Rossi as he currently stands 13th in the world championship, far below than anyone would have expected. He has also suffered three successive crashes, leaving all his fans a bit saddened. Rossi’s absence is another setback for the factory Yamaha team after six of their technical staff missed last week’s race at Le Mans when one member tested positive – despite being asymptomatic.

“These two incidents remind us that no matter how careful you are, the risk is always present – as we see with the rising numbers of infections in Europe at this time. We have checked with the Italian health authorities and we have been advised that any member of our team that was in contact with Valentino up until Monday is excluded from direct risk. Nevertheless, we will be even more attentive from now on to minimise the chance for any future issues.” said Yamaha team managing director Lin Jarvis.

Rossi’s condition will be closely monitored by medical staff in Tavullia, Italy, where he lives. The current season might not have been that great for the legendary MotoGP rider but seeing him again on the track, battling it out with young guns half his age, would mean the world to his fans. We too hope that the Doctor gets recovered soon!