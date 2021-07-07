Trending: 
Benda Greystone BD300-16 Cruiser Unveiled In China; Could Make Other 300cc Cruisers Feel Puny
Royal Enfield Motorcycles Receive Massive Price Hike; Here’s A Complete Breakdown

Almost every automobile manufacturer has fallen prey to frequent price hikes and this is being majorly attributed to the rise in input costs. Royal Enfield has also announced a price hike across its portfolio. This is the third time that the bikemaker has increased the prices this year. The first price hike was rolled out in the month of January and RE followed it up with another price hike in April.

The increase in prices differ depending upon the model and also their variants. Let us start with the price breakdown of each model and variant.

Bullet 350

Classic 350

Himalayan

Interceptor 650

Continental GT 650

Meteor 350

Meteor 350 price hike

This is a complete breakdown of the increase in price and it is worth noting here that the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has witnessed an immense surge in pricing and it has also breached the ₹2 lakh mark.

