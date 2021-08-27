Updated KTM RC Range To Debut Soon; Officially Teased For The First Time!

The past few months have been sprinkled with a slew of spy shots coming our way of KTM’s updated RC range. Recently, the whole RC range even got leaked when someone managed to take screenshots of the updated RCs as KTM accidentally made their respective webpages live. That gave us a clear idea of what can we expect from the updated sportsbikes. But now, KTM’s official Instagram handle has dropped a teaser that confirms that the all-new RC series will debut very soon. The teaser video also shows a pit-board that shows the numbers 9/21, which suggest that the updated motorcycle range will debut in September 2021.

Aesthetic changes

Aesthetically speaking, all the three motorcycles bear the same visual changes and they look like they belong to a nice, happy family with similar fascia.

The previous RCs were adored for their sharp styling that looked rather purposeful, given their track-focused intent but this new breed of RCs look a lot mature and bulkier. Upfront, the fairing has grown substantially in size and now feature a new hexagonal unit inspired by the Duke series.

Moreover, the mirror mounted indicators have made way for front fairing mounted ones that look tastefully done. The windscreen too appears to be larger than the one found on the current-gen RCs.

Mechanical changes

Other major transition is the rear sub-frame that will now be a bolt-on unit, similar to what we find on the current-gen Duke 390. It will make accidental repairs easier and cheaper (should it bend or break in a crash). KTM seems to have improved the padding and texture of the seats but the pillion seat still appears to be as sporty as ever! The riding ergonomics, on the other hand, have now become slightly more relaxed.

It might rob the RCs of their razor-sharp handling but their super-aggressive riding stance has been a cause of complaint about many riders, the reason why KTM seems to have developed a new breed of RCs that can undertake long highway rides without punishing the rider. The braking setup looks upgraded too in all the motorcycles and now features more perforated disc brakes.