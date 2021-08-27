Paralympic Silver Medal Winner Dr. Deepa Malik To Be The Voice of MG Astor’s Personal AI Assistant

The Indian automotive scenario is soon going to brace the impact of the MG Astor. The Astor is touted to be placed slightly below the Hector in the company’s lineup. MG recently revealed some key features of the Astor and there were many segment firsts! Take the personal AI assistant for instance. To build its hype even further, MG India has now announced that the voice of Astor’s personal AI assistant will be given by none other than Paralympic athlete and Khel Ratna Awardee Dr. Deepa Malik.

About Dr. Deepa Malik

The lady is called ‘The Woman on Wheels’ and has procured herself in record books for several driving achievements across deserts & mountains. She is associated with the Himalayan Motorsports Association (H.M.A) and Federation of Motorsports Clubs Of India (F.M.S.C.I) She is also the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic games. She won a Silver medal at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in shot put.

The Iron Lady will humanize the voice of the personal AI assistant in the upcoming SUV MG Astor. MG has dropped some major bombs in the Indian automotive sector with many firsts like internet-connected car Hector, electric SUV ZS EV, Autonomous level 1 SUV Gloster. And now, Astor with a personal AI assistant.

Official statements

Talking about the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we strive to consistently create exciting and meaningful experiences for our customers. In another first, we are introducing a personal AI assistant in MG Astor. Having Deepa Malik, a woman of many firsts, as a voice for Astor, is in line with our commitment to both community and diversity. Deepa is the epitome of women empowerment and her voice in Astor is a message for everyone to be unstoppable.”

Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman Paralympic Medalist, said, “I am delighted to be the voice of the next MG SUV. I have closely followed MG’s journey in India, and I applaud their vision. MG has not only led the disruption in the automotive industry, but it has contributed to the empowerment of different sections of society. It is commendable that MG’s one-third of the active workforce is women. I am confident that MG will emerge as a champion with the industry-leading features of Astor.”