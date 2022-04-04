Updated Hero Destini 125 XTEC Launched At ₹80,000

Hero has updated their well-known scooter, the Destini 125, with new features and new colors. The recently launched Platinum edition missed out on some features and now, Hero has introduced the new Connected Technology known as XTEC. The 125 cc scooter also gets an updated theme to keep it fresh. The Hero Destini competes with Suzuki Access 125, and Honda Activa 125. The updated Hero Destini 125 is priced at ₹80,000 (ex. showroom).

Hero Destini 125 XTEC: What’s new?

Starting with the new XTEC technology, the XTEC features a new digital-analog speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity. It also gets connected tech features, Other features include a front USB charging socket, rear seat backrest, and the side stand engine cut-off feature. The most noticeable change is the new LED headlight and a new improved retro design. While the standard model gets chrome on its front apron, the Xtec also features it on the headlamp cowl, mirrors, and side panels.

It also comes with a dual-tone seat and ‘Xtec’ badging. As mentioned before Hero has also updated the theme and color now, it gets a new shade known as Nexus Blue. The engine is capable of churning out 9 bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The scooter also gets Hero’s patented i3S (idle-start-stop system) technology that enhances fuel efficiency

XTEC features

The XTEC technology has features such as incoming call alerts, missed call alerts, and message alerts. The display also features RTMI with timings and low fuel indicators. The XTEC is Bluetooth-connected technology so there is not much interruption while riding the scooter.

Official Statement

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Destini 125 scooter enjoys a strong connect with the customers. Riders waiting for a distinctive experience will be drawn to the multi-faceted Hero Destini 125 XTEC. The new Destini 125 XTEC shows our continued technological advancements and follows after our other key scooter portfolio brands including Maestro Edge 125 Connect and Pleasure+ XTEC. Now in the new ‘XTEC avatar’, the Hero Destini 125 has upped the excitement once again in its segment. Designed with a clear focus on comfort and styling, the new Hero Destini 125 XTEC is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio in the country.”