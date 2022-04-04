Hyundai Creta Knight Edition To Be Launched Soon!

The Hyundai Creta essentially kickstarted the mid-size SUV segment back in 2016. Creta consistently maintains its top position in the sales charts every month thanks to its popularity. Hyundai will be launching the facelifted Creta soon later this year, however, the Creta will be receiving a variant rejig and a new special edition before it. Dubbed the ‘Knight’ edition, this new special edition is similar to Tata’s dark edition cars.

Hyundai Creta Knight edition: What to expect

The Creta Knight edition will get an all-black theme for the exterior and interiors. The front gets an all-black grille with red inserts and a blacked-out front skid plate. On the side, it gets red brake calipers, wing mirrors, roof rails, side sills, and C pillar garnish. The 17-inch alloy wheels get a new gun-metal shade. The rear gets a ‘Knight edition’ badge on the tailgate and a blacked-out skid plate. The interiors are completely blacked-out and it gets contrasting elements such as red A/C vents and red stitching on seats. The Creta Knight edition is available on a new S+ variant and top-end SX(O) aut0matic trims. Buyers can opt between the 1.5-liter NA petrol engine and the 1.5-liter diesel engine.

New Variant and powertrain options

The Hyundai Creta range will be receiving a variant reshuffle. The SX variant will now miss out on the automatic variant option in the 1.4-liter turbo petrol and the 1.5-liter diesel. The 1.4-liter turbo petrol engine will now be available in a new S+ variant. The S+ variant will get features like a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels in the Knight edition variant. Hyundai will also introduce the iMT gearbox in the 1.5-liter NA petrol engine. The iMT gearbox will be available only in the mid-spec S variant.

A Quick recap

It comes with a choice of a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, a 1.4-liter turbo petrol motor mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. The car is crammed with every feature imaginable such as a panoramic sunroof, Bose sound system, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen, Hyundai Bluelink with connected car features, tri-beam LED headlights, ventilated seats, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and cruise control to name a few.