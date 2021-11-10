Suzuki To Unveil Burgman Electric Soon?

The EV market is getting hotter with each passing day. From Tata to Hyundai and Tesla to Porsche, all are putting their foot in the Indian market. An interesting fact is that while everyone is busy talking about the four-wheeler EVs the two-wheeler EV market is sprinting towards the checkered flag. Suzuki is set to join the race soon with its Burgman electric. The Burgman Electric scooter has been spotted a zillion times during its testing phase, and finally, we see a ray of hope regarding its launch. Suzuki Motorcycle has shared a teaser asking people to “Block Your Date” on Thursday, the 18th of November, from 3 PM to 4 PM. In all likelihood, this could be a teaser or a face reveal of the Suzuki Burgman Electric.

Burgman Electric: What to expect

So far, not even a single piece of information has been released about the scooter by the company, but the spy shots of the scooter do have a story to tell. From the looks, the Burgman Electric seems to bear an uncanny resemblance to the Burgman 125, with the only difference of being electric and thus not having an exhaust muffler at the back. A plus point of this scooter that can be seen upfront is that there is no hump on the floorboard, and so it offers more comfort and space to the rider.

Like any other electric scooter, we shall not see any space under the saddle, as the batteries eat up the space. Talking about batteries, the scooter might get detachable batteries for direct and faster charging. Regarding power, Suzuki has always given us what we wanted, may it be the Access 125 or the Burgman. This scooter should offer the same power and torque as its 125cc petrol equivalent. Having been revealed at this time, the Burgman electric will be a staunch competitor to the Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather 450X, and will also be positioned at a similar price point.