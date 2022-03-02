Upcoming Volkswagen Virtus Is Set To Get The GT Treatment!

The Volkswagen Virtus is only a few days away from being revealed and Volkswagen is doing everything it takes to keep up the hype. With a new teaser almost every day, we get to see small bits and pieces of the much-awaited sedan. Now, Volkswagen has teased the Virtus GT which will be similar to the Taigun GT. The Virtus GT is made for enthusiasts and it will feature some cosmetic changes over the standard model. Let’s take a look at it:

What to expect

The exterior has some subtle changes in the GT line Variant. At the front, it comes with a thin grille with chrome on the bottom. It gets a GT Line badge on the corner left of the grille. The front bumper is also expected to carry some minor changes to differentiate it from the standard variant. The Virtus GT Line gets L-shaped DRLs and an all-LED setup for the headlights. Moving to the side, it will get a sportier set of 16-inch alloy wheels. There is also a GT badge on the fender. The door handle also gets a chrome strip on it and the window line also gets the chrome treatment.

At the rear, The Virtus GT Line has a subtle spoiler mounted on the boot. The lower half of the bumper gets a chrome strip. Other details include a shark fin antenna and LED taillamps. The Virtus is also expected to come with a lot more features as compared to the Vento. For instance, the center stage will be taken up by a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will be compatible with android auto and apple car play wirelessly. It will also get touch-sensitive automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control, digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, wireless charging, and ventilated seats to name a few.

The power train will be the same as the Taigun GT Line in the Virtus GT line. It will get the 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine that produces 150hp of max power and 250Nm of peak torque. This engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG.