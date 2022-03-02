2022 Ford Everest: The Endeavour That India Will Miss Out On!

With the new-gen Ford Ranger out, it was only a matter of time before the new Everest was out considering that they are cut from the same cloth. The 2022 Ford Everest(or Endeavour for India) has been revealed in all its glory. It features a more butch design, tons of tech, and a host of powertrain options. However, one can only hope that it makes it to India considering that the American carmaker ceased its operations in India last year.

Design

New Everest gets fresh styling with a large radiator grille with new C clamp daytime running lights. It is 50mm wider than the previous model. The front consists of a beefy bull bar-like trim and a blacked-out fog lamp. The new tailgate design features the Everest name with LED lights at the back. While the side is more pronounced with wheel arches to integrate the step on either side.

Wheel sizes are expected to start from 18-inches and go up to 20-inches depending on the variant. It gets a water-wading depth of 800mm and the roof can hold up to 100kg of weight. Needless to say, the Everest is a behemoth and it will surely command respect on the road.

Interior

The interior is a complete departure from the previous iteration. As expected, the interior is similar to the new Ranger. The center stage is taken up by a huge 12-inch or 10.1-inch touchscreen depending on the variant. It runs on Ford’s latest SYNC 4 operating system. The screen is flanked by vertical AC vents on either side and a stack of buttons for the climate control below.

The gearshift itself is now a short-throw “e-shifter” with an electronic parking brake. Other details include ambient lighting and wireless charging. It also gets an 8-inch or 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster depending on the variant. The extensive list of features includes 6 driving modes, a 360-degree camera, matrix-LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, active park-assist 2.0, 9 airbags, and reverse brake assist to name a few.

Powertrain

In terms of powertrain, it gets a 3-liter turbodiesel V6 for the top-end variants. Other engines include the familiar 2-liter diesel with a single or two turbochargers. The petrol engine option includes a 2.3-liter Ecoboost unit.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic. Being a tough-as-nails body-on-frame SUV, it features a robust 4×4 system with a terrain management system.