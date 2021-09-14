Upcoming TVS Motorcycle Teased; Could It Be The Fiero Or Raider/Ronin?

TVS went really berserk yesterday and dropped multiple teasers of its upcoming motorcycle that is slated to shed its veil on 16th September. TVS recently confirmed on its social media platform that it is soon going to launch two new 125cc offerings, including a scooter and a motorcycle. While we are yet to see anything concrete about the scooter, the teasers released yesterday do give out some key information regarding its upcoming motorcycle.

What could it be?

There have been rumours floating in the air that TVS could soon revive the Fiero moniker in a 125cc avatar. As much as we would like to believe the rumours, all the hints that TVS has dropped so far, sadly don’t suggest the same. The ‘R’ badge hints that it could be an entirely new motorcycle with a completely new identity. TVS has registered umpteen trademarks in the past starting with ‘R’ including Retron, Ronin and Raider. Will we see any of these taking shape into reality? Only time will tell.

What do the teaser videos reveal?

While the displacement of the upcoming motorcycle remains a mystery, the teaser videos do reveal some crucial information about the features it will come loaded with. TVS has paid special focus on the styling of the motorcycle as it features a LED headlamp upfront with unique looking DRLs. The same design element of the DRLs can also be seen in the tail lamp setup. It will be offered in at least four colour options: Blue, Red, Yellow, and Black. The tank will come draped in a dual-tone shade while the same teaser also reveals the split seat setup and commuter style single piece grabrail.

The new model will feature a fully-digital instrument cluster that will display a tachometer, gear position indicator, a speedometer, a fuel gauge, and a clock among other data. Close inspection also reveal arrows next to the gear position indicator. The display may recommend up/down shifting for optimum performance. It is also likely that it will come with Bluetooth connectivity.

What could be the displacement?

All the information that has surfaced on the internet so far is hinting at a 125cc sporty commuter that could rival the Pulsar NS125 but the exhaust note embedded with one of the teaser videos reveals that it will at least displace 150cc because it does sound bassy and full of grunt. We will have to wait for more information to flow in before we can confirm anything.