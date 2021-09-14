Tata’s Legendary 407 Truck Goes Green; CNG Variant Launched!

Fuel prices are touching the sky and while all of us are bearing the impact in some or the other way, it is the commercial sector of road mobility that is taking a huge dent. Going the CNG way has worked wonders when it comes to personal mobility solutions and now, the same green tech is dripping down to commercial vehicles as well. Tata Motors has launched the CNG variant of its most iconic commercial vehicle— the Tata 407.

Pricing and other details

Tapping into the benefits of CNG, the vehicle offers profits of up to 35% over the diesel variant. The all-new Tata 407 CNG has been designed to live up to its reputation as the ‘non-stop profit machine’, continuing to offer best-in-class performance and reliability, and adding even more value to the proposition with lower TCO. The price of the new variant starts from Rs. 12.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The vehicle is available with a 10-feet load deck, offering a high load-carrying capacity. The all-new 407 CNG will further strengthen Tata Motors’ extensive CNG portfolio, ranging from 5-tonne to 16-tonne gross vehicle weight (GVW), in the I&LCV segment.

Specs

The Tata 407 CNG is powered by a 3.8-litre CNG engine leveraging the fuel-efficient SGI engine technology and delivers maximum power of 85PS while also generating best-in-class torque of 285Nm at low rpm. The 4,995kg-GVW vehicle is equipped with a fuel tank capacity of 180 litres to ensure faster turnaround time and higher productivity. The iconic SFC (semi-forward control) cabin of the 407 is built with high-grade steel, making it safe and confidence-inspiring for drivers and owners alike. The 407 rides on front parabolic suspension, offers significantly reduced clutch and gear shift effort and low NVH levels, to offer the best comfort on all types of terrains. For the convenience and in cabin entertainment of the driver, the vehicle is equipped with a USB mobile charging port and Blaupunkt music system. The 407 range now comes loaded with the Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ next-gen connected vehicle platform for optimal fleet management, to further increase the uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership, with a free subscription of 2 years.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rudrarup Maitra, Vice President, Product Line, I&LCV, Tata Motors, said, “We are thrilled to launch the all-new CNG variant of the legendary Tata 407. Arguably the most legendary commercial vehicle in India, with a 35+ year legacy, the vehicle has consistently remained a customer-favourite, selling over 1.2 million units to date – the highest ever in this segment. The main reason for the vehicle’s rich legacy is its fundamental nature as a customer-centric vehicle – engineered to deliver unmatched performance at minimal operation costs. With a steep increase in diesel prices, CNG vehicles have the potential to increase the profit potential significantly, and we are confident that the 407 CNG, in addition to the widest CNG range offered by Tata Motors, will bring a lot of value to our customers.”

The Tata 407 CNG offers a best-in-industry warranty of 3 years / 3 lakh kilometres, giving the owners complete peace of mind. The company also offers Sampoorna Seva 2.0, a comprehensive service package and a complete solution for the upkeep and maintenance of Tata Motors commercial vehicles.