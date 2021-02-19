Upcoming ICE-Driven MG ZS Could Be Called ‘Astor’

MG Motors India is taking the relentless route and is buckling up to increase its overall market share. The company has rolled out the facelifted versions of the Hector, Hector Plus and the ZS EV. And now, it seems like it is preparing to launch the ICE-version of the ZS EV. The company has filed a trademark in India which suggests that the ICE version could be called ‘Astor’ for distinction from the all-electric ZS EV.

More details

The MG ZS is already available in India powered by an electric powertrain. Elsewhere, it is also available with an internal combustion engine and has been facelifted recently.

The MG ZS compact crossover is the brand’s highest-selling car in international markets. Coming to the looks up front, the 2020 MG ZS features a revised profile. A new hexagonal grille and full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs highlight the visuals up front. The updated front looks slightly better than the outgoing model. The bumper is slightly revised too and now features larger air-intakes. To gel with the updated looks and new elements of the facelift, the bonnet has been redesigned too. When the ZS EV facelift shows its face to the world, expect it to sport slightly different design characteristics to make it stand apart from the other IC-engine powered variants.

The side profile largely remains the same and features new 17-inch alloy wheels which garner the crossover a fresh appeal. The silhouette though, remains the same. The rear end has received tweaked taillights and bumpers to look more in line with the rest of the car.

The cabin, however, has received substantial updates. The facelift version now features a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the 8-inch unit found on the outgoing model. This system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also gets revised piano-style control buttons on the centre console for audio and air-conditioning. The higher-spec models get digital instrument console, 360-degree camera and navigation system.

Mechanically speaking, the ZS facelift remains the same and continues to derive power from a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that is capable of producing 106bhp of power and 150Nm of torque. The ZS 1.5 is claimed to achieve 0-100kmph in 11 seconds before hitting a top speed of 175kmph.