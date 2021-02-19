Skoda Kushaq Design Sketches Released Ahead Of Global Premiere

The Skoda Kushaq is one of the most anticipated cars right now for multiple reasons. It will assist the VW group to push its India 2.0 strategy. The Kushaq is basically what Skoda will refer to its CSUV Vision IN in India. The all-new Skoda Kushaq is the first of a new generation of vehicles developed on the MQB-A0-IN architecture, built around the challenging demands of the Indian customer. The company has already revealed the global premiere date of the Kushaq, which is set it to take place on March 18.

And now, the company has released sketches of the car which gives us a peek into the design of the compact SUV.

Although a little exaggerated with large-sized wheels, other styling elements stand in accordance with the production-spec model. The front fascia of the Skoda Kushaq composes of split LED headlamp cluster with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and is unique in some sorts as generally the SUVs with similar treatment has a dedicated pod sitting in the middle of the bumper. The signature Butterfly grille is embellished in chrome with black vertical slats and below which the wide central air intake can be seen. The lower part of the bumper has skid plate protection and the side air intakes are tilted downwards with black housing.

The sides have Skoda badge mounted just above the fender and a prominent shoulder line runs through the door handles and till the rear.The all-new Kushaq will be powered by TSI engines that transfer power to the front wheels: 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI. Three gearbox options will be offered, depending on the model: a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DSG. Keeping with the benefits of TSI technology, both engines will offer good performance yet and mileage.

