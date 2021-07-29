In the coming few months, we are going to witness an onslaught of electric two-wheelers in India. While the car industry is still yet to see an influx of entry-level, affordable electric cars, the two-wheeler industry is all prepped up to welcome the new offerings with wide-open arms. Almost all the major two-wheeler manufacturers in India have already started allocating resources for developing electric vehicles and a few big names of the industry have also announced setting up a separate vertical for EVs. Let us take a look at the upcoming electric two-wheelers in India:

Ola electric scooter

The list has to be kickstarted with the Ola electric scooter because it is one of the most hyped-up electric offerings in recent times. The company has already revealed that the Ola Electric scooter will have the widest colour palette in its segment. Once launched, the Ola Electric Scooter will go head-on against the Ather 450X. Ola has confirmed that its electric scooter will boast of biggest under-seat storage in its class. The company has also made it official that their Electric Scooter will come with app-based keyless access, which in simple words means that you will be able to lock and unlock the scooter with the help of a smartphone app.

Ola has claimed that its electric scooter will come with a segment-leading range. Previously, the company revealed that its upcoming electric scooter will be capable of getting juiced up from empty to 50% in just 18 minutes. This charging time will be good enough to deliver a range of 75 km, while a full-charge range of the scooter is said to be somewhere around 150 km.

Suzuki Burgman electric

The test mules of the Burgman electric have been snapped time and again. As far as looks go, the Burgman electric is going to bear many similarities with its ICE counterpart but with blue accents splattered here and there, Suzuki is trying to differentiate the two. Suzuki has not revealed the powertrain details of the Burgman Street Electric scooter yet.

However, the vehicle is likely to have a top speed of around 65-70km/h and a maximum range of 75km per charge. The expected feature list includes LED headlamps with LED taillights, fully digital instrument cluster with Smartphone/Bluetooth connectivity.

Revolt RV1

The company has revealed that it is going to launch an entry-level motorcycle named RV1 that will replace the RV300. It is being reported that this new model will arrive in the market early in 2022. The RV1 will be priced lower than the RV300 and its main aim would be to make electric motorcycles more affordable. It is going to be a 100 per cent locally-built model from the company at its manufacturing plant in Manesar, Haryana.

The RV1 might be a replacement for the RV300 but it is being assumed that it is going to be an all-new model. We can expect Revolt Motors to deploy some cost-cutting measures to bring its cost down. However, it will be high on practicality and should provide a good substitute to the 125-150cc motorcycles available in the country today.

Ultraviolette F77

The Ultraviolette F77 is probably the best electric motorcycle which will be manufactured in our country. It was unveiled back in November 2019 and the company did open bookings for it while the deliveries were set to commence from the third quarter of 2020. But as expected, the pandemic played a spoilsport here as well and the whole timeline seems a little messed up now. However, the latest media reports suggest that it is indeed coming!

Mechanically speaking, the bike is powered by an air-cooled motor that produces a maximum power output of 33.5 HP (25 KW) at 2,250rpm and a peak torque of 90 Nm. This motor is powered by a 4.2 kWh battery, that takes almost 5 hours to fully charge using the standard charger, while the fast charger can charge the bike in just 1.5 hours.

On a full charge, the F77 will offer a range of around 130-150 kms and in terms of performance, the bike can achieve a 0-60 kmph time of 2.9 seconds, 0-100 kmph in 7.5 seconds, and a top speed of around 147 kmph.

Electric Motorcycles / Scooters from Bajaj

Bajaj Auto has made it official that it is going to establish a separate vertical for EVs. Although the company has already marked its debut in the electric mobility segment with the Chetak electric scooter, it is yet to make huge waves in the industry.

The subsidiary will have a proposed authorized capital of Rs 100 crore. These new electric and hybrid vehicles will cater to the 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler categories, says Bajaj. It won’t be wrong to assume that in near future, we could also get to see an electric Pulsar! Pulsar’s legendary brand recall will also help prospective customers switch to electric faster.

TVS Creon

Creon concept based electric scooter is expected to arrive sometime next year and TVS has also claimed that once launched, it is going to be the most advanced connected scooter in India! The concept version derived power from 3 state-of-the-art Li-ion batteries capable of delivering 12 kw of power. The batteries were specially designed to ensure a high charge per volume of battery.

The TVS CREON featured a next-generation electric motor that propelled this scooter from 0 – 60 kmph in under 5.1 seconds and had a range of 80 km. A rapid charging time of 60 minutes for 80% of full charge is on par with current generation smartphones, leaving little idle time while charging.

Electric Royal Enfields

Royal Enfield has announced that it is working on a complete range of electric bikes in order to cater to a different set of customers across various markets. Rather than phasing out ICE-powered vehicles completely, the company plans to continue working on its internal combustion engine offerings alongside the electric vehicle models. The said announcement was made in the integrated annual report for FY2020-21.

Products such as the Himalayan and the 650 twins have already proven RE’s prowess in developing revolutionary motorcycles and we believe that RE could achieve a similar feat with its electric motorcycles as well.

Electric Jawa

The company has revealed that the company established a small R&D centre in Coventry, UK with a team of 12-15 BSA employees. The electric technology for Jawa motorcycles will be developed at the brand’s UK centre. The first Jawa electric bike is expected to hit roads around mid-2022.

Official details of the new Jawa electric bike are yet to be revealed. Reports suggest that it will feature a large battery pack delivering a range of around 200-250km on a full charge. The battery pack will be placed just below the fuel tank. The model is likely to be developed with a high level of localization and priced competitively against the upcoming Royal Enfield electric bike. Its design and styling will be similar to the new-age Jawa bikes.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire One

The new LiveWire ONE motorcycle is identical to the original electric bike in terms of styling and specs but benefits from a longer colour options list. It gets a 78 kW (105 hp) electric motor with an electronically limited top speed of 110 mph (177 km/h). It is rated to achieve an acceleration timing of 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 3.0-3.1 seconds. The LiveWire ONE comes with four pre-set ride modes, Road, Rain, Range and Sport, with throttle response, power and regenerative braking optimised for each mode.

The battery provides 235 km of city range, over 150 km of combined stop-and-go usage, and over 110 km of highway range. On a conventional 110 v home wall socket, the LiveWire ONE can be charged 100 per cent in 11 hours, while with a DC Fast Charger, it can be 100 per cent charged in just one hour.