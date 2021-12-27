Upcoming Citroen C3 Interior Officially Revealed

Citroen recently revealed their compact SUV for India a while ago. Christened as the C3, the India spec C3 is completely different from the C3 hatchback sold abroad. During the reveal, we didn’t get to see much of the interiors of the C3. However, Citroen has now officially revealed the interior of the left-hand drive variant. Let’s take a look at it:

Interior

The center stage is taken up by the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Images reveal a premium dashboard with patterns of vertical air vents on the side and horizontal at the center. By the looks of it, the cabin offers a good interior space. With a wheelbase of 2,450mm Citroen promises to give one of the best legroom in this segment. It gets manual air-conditioning, steering-mounted audio controls, and a digital instrument cluster. Citroen claims that the C3 has the best in the class head, shoulder, and elbow room for passengers. It gets a 1-liter glovebox and a 315-liter boot.

Exterior

The C3 has a lot of SUV cues like the silver skid plate for the front and rear and the high approach and departure angles. It gets a ground clearance of 180mm and a turning radius of 10m. The bonnet tapers towards the bottom to aid visibility and help in providing the commanding driving position which Indians prefer according to Citroen.

It measures 3.98 in length and the overall design is quirky and cool. The front features split LED headlamps with a typical Citroen double slat grille. The LED DRLs merge with the grille neatly. It also features black cladding all around for a rugged look. The side features diamond-cut alloy wheels. The back features rectangular taillamps with a dual-tone bumper. The C3 is going to feature a long list of 78 accessories for customers to choose from which will be both aesthetic and functional. The C3 will get an option of dual-tone color on the top-end variants.

Powertrain

Though Citroen hasn’t revealed any details of the powertrain yet, it is expected to be powered by a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine. Transmission options could include a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The C3 will miss out on a diesel powertrain. The Citroen C3 will be launched in the first half of 2022. Citroen will focus on expanding its dealership and service network by the time it launches. The C3 is expected to be priced quite competitively and it will go up against the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger.