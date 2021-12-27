Suzuki Burgman And Acess Get New Colors!

Suzuki Motorcycle is a major player in the Indian two-wheeler market. The brand has produced some exemplary bikes which have raised the standard of the entire bike and scooter market. Suzuki Access 125 and Suzuki Burgman Street are two such scooters that were different from the crowd. And to take their stand-out nature even further, Suzuki has introduced a new colour line-up for the two scooters.

What’s new?

The company has introduced the Suzuki Access 125 Standard Edition in ‘Metallic Dark Greenish Blue’ and ‘Metallic Matte Black’, and Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition in ‘Glossy Grey’. Similarly, Suzuki Burgman Street’s Standard Edition and Ride Connect Edition will now be available in ‘Glossy Grey’. The new colours will join the existing colour range to add to the variety of Suzuki scooters.

Suzuki Ride Connect Edition available in both Access 125 and Burgman Street comes with the Bluetooth enabled digital console that lets you sync your mobile phone seamlessly with the Suzuki Access 125 or Suzuki Burgman Street to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS, and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival.

Both Suzuki Access 125 and Suzuki Burgman Street will now be launched with the Government mandated side stand interlock which ensures that the vehicle does not start when the interlock is engaged. Apart from that, Suzuki Burgman Street comes with a dual-tone seat colour and a dual-tone inner leg shield. Other features include advanced Fuel Injection engine technology and Suzuki Eco Performance Technology to boost power delivery and optimum combustion efficiency. Access 125 gets a few more updates like Chrome External fuel re-filling lid, LED headlamp, and LED position lights. Prices for both the scooters remain same.

Official Statement

Mr Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are pleased to launch the new colour line-up of our scooters, Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street. These scooters have enjoyed a phenomenal market reception and we have incorporated these new exciting colours to strengthen the existing colours range of our best-selling scooters. The introduction of the new colours is aligned with the sensibilities of the new-age customers. We are confident that these colours will come out as an apt choice for our young customers and shall enhance the stance and appeal of the popular Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street.”